Find A 'Piece Of Peace' In Kashmir Like Sara Ali Khan Did On Her Holiday With Friends

Sara Ali Khan found a "piece of peace" in Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan's penchant for travelling is not a secret. The actress has often given visual sneak peeks of her travel outings to her Insta-fam. Presently, she is experiencing “a piece of peace” in the Paradise on Earth, Kashmir. Sara's holiday album with her close friends includes splashing waters at a nearby stream, posing for stunning clicks amid lush greenery, having a scrumptious breakfast with the locals, and sitting atop rocks overlooking the gushing waters. She also spent her day enjoying a picnic in a serene and picturesque landscape. Sara basked in the glory of nature and the soft sun, flashing beaming smiles in all the clicks.

Like Sara Ali Khan if you wish to visit Kashmir, then do not forget to add these places to your travel itinerary.

1. Srinagar

The capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, is the place from where you should begin your journey. The city is well-known for its lovely gardens, fascinating houseboats, and gorgeous lakes. You can enjoy a boat ride at the famous Dal Lake or shop Kashmiri handicrafts at the vibrant markets.

2. Gulmarg

Also known as the meadow of flowers, Gulmarg is blessed with lush greenery and floral landscapes. However, in winter, the place transforms into a snowy wonderland making it the top hotspot for adventure-seekers to try skiing and snowboarding. You can also admire the beauty by going on a horse ride.

Gulmarg

3. Pahalgam

Green meadows and serene lakes make up for the mesmerising beauty of Pahalgam. For a wholesome experience, visit Betaab Valley, renowned for its picture-perfect scenery, coniferous trees, and crystal-clear streams. Spend a romantic day with your partner through a peaceful riverside picnic.

4. Sonmarg

Sonamarg is the ideal location if you're looking for adventurous things to do in Kashmir. Its location makes the destination suitable for many hiking trails to the nearby peaks, glaciers, and streams. Trekking is another excellent option, especially to the Thajiwas Glacier.

5. Anantnag

The Martand Sun Temple, the Ziarat Baba Hyder Reshi Shrine, and the well-known Amarnath Temple are located in this spiritual centre. It's a charming tourist spot that is well-known for its lovely surroundings and hot springs.

