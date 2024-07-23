In A 'Barbie Dress' With 'Gloss And Spray', Sara Ali Khan In Pink Brightens Our Rainy Days

In A "Barbie Dress" With "Gloss And Spray", Sara Brightens Our Rainy Days

It has been a year since Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie created a storm in the fashion sphere. The Barbiecore trend of all things pink doesn't seem to have left Bollywood yet. For an event, Sara Ali Khan channeled her inner Barbie by slipping into a strapless pink mini dress. Selected from designer label Mac Duggal, the strapless feature led to a dramatic oversized bow on the bustier, thus delivering a chic statement. Cinched at the waist, the dreamy silhouette plunged into a flared skirt. The playful number is a wardrobe must-have for an all-girls party. Sara went with diamond bow earrings and finger rings for accessories. Rosy makeup, glossy lips and eye drama framed her face wonderfully while she sealed her pretty avatar with a messy bun.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Retro Winged Eyeliner With A Bouffant Is A Reminder Of Sharmila Tagore's Beauty Look)

There remains no doubt that Sara looks the best in pink. Previously, the actress picked out a blush pink gown by Georges Chakra which featured a strapless element that perfectly sculpted her shoulders. Peppered with pearl and feathery details, the outfit screamed "princess" from a mile away. The thigh-high slit contributed to the risque twist. Bow-inspired embellishment on the corseted bodice proved that Sara was familiar with the latest trends. Semi-sheer ruffles on the floor-sweeping skirt enhanced her Barbie-esque allure.

Before that, Sara had wowed us in another bubblegum pink gown that came with halter straps. Multiple bows on the bustier lent an extra dose of edge. The sweetheart neckline dress plunged into a voluminous skirt. A side-slit extending till her thighs poised as the X-factor. Minimal diamond jewellery and rosy beauty strokes rounded off her party-ready avatar.

When it comes to acing a look in the pink colour palette, you know whom to turn to for advice.

(Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Is The Definition Of Daddy Cool In Twinning Costumes With Daughter Sara Ali Khan)