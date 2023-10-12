Jim Sarbh Plays A Mystical Muse As Samant Chauhan Celebrates Bhagalpur Silk With Glacial Beauty At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Jim Sarbh Plays Muse As Samant Chauhan Celebrates Bhagalpur Silk At LFW

FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023 started with a bang. 2023's Gen Next batch was introduced to the world and Ashish N Soni showcased his Fall Winter 2023 collection at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. On day 1 of the event, Samant Chauhan opened the atelier with his collection which was titled "Ice Watch". It showcased the beauty of Bhagalpur silk with modern silhouettes and weaving techniques while centering around the fragile beauty of the glaciers. Playing showstopper for Samant Chauhan was none other than Jim Sarbh. A fitting choide for a showcase as evocative as this, he cut a striking figure when he walked the ramp. Jim Sarbh stopped the very dramatic show in an all-white layered look. A regal floor-sweeping trench coat with impressive lapels, embellished with tonal embroidery and applique was paired with a mandarin collar shirt and white trousers.

As the showstopper, Jim Sarbh said, "Walking for Samant, in his bespoke creation for Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, has been an absolute delight. Making my way down the Atelier, I felt a connection with nature's elegance. Ice watch: this collection is a tribute to the glaciers and their fragility. It's a reminder of the delicate beauty we must cherish and protect. Each piece tells a story of tradition, innovation, and Samant's relentless passion for this art."

As Samant was born and raised in Bhagalpur, the fabric story had to start with Bhagalpur silk, yet moved gracefully to organza and cotton silks. While the ensembles were an ode to the fragile beauty of the glaciers, its ethereal allure and a poignant message echoing the vulnerability of glaciers. Elegant, yet totally functional, the inspiration of the glaciers was evident in the colour palette that moved serenely through shades of blue, white, and grey, which were delicately interspersed with bits of green and purple.

Understated glamour in delicate muted shades take over the ramp in style, starting with Jim Sarbh.

