3 Standouts From Saba Azad's LFW 2023 Moment: Peach Glam, Face Glitter And Turning The Runway Into A Dance Floor

Saba Azad Grooves Her Way Through The Runway With A Soft Glam Look

Saba Azad would definitely be the perfect fit for a chic rock star. Her recent appearance on the runway at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week has us taking notes. The actress made a striking appearance on the ramp as she brought a full dose of energy to the show. Geisha Designs showcased their collection called Profusion, for which Saba donned a dazzling bejewelled bralette adorned with playful tassels. She paired it with pleated palazzo pants and a cropped blazer for a chic look. While her fashion game was brilliant, her beauty look was too good to be missed. Trust Saba to bring something unique to the stage; which she did with her striking appearance and appealing beauty look.

Her beauty look was a pixie dream come true. The makeup and minute details perfectly complemented her dazzling drop earrings. She went for soft glam with a variation. With a tint and blush pink lipstick, Saba added a fresh spin to her makeup look. To notch up the glam, muted shimmer and wispy lashes perfectly suited the look. Her neatly curled hair on the front added a retro vibe to the overall style. It was second day in a row for the actress at Lakme Fashion Week runway as she walked for Raw Mango too just the night before.

Lakme Fashion Week is in full swing and Saba Azad made a true statement with her unique beauty look. We are truly taking all the notes.