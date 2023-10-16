Fatima Sana Shaikh Embraces Pearlcore In A Dreamy White Manish Malhotra Saree

Fatima Embraces The Pearlcore Trend In A White Manish Malhotra Saree

Fatima Sana Shaikh's impeccable fashion choices and immense personal style have been the talk of the town ever since the promotions for Dhak Dhak started. The actress has been raising the glam bar higher, one outfit at a time. This time, she opted for an ethnic look from Manish Malhotra which was difficult to miss. Donning a pristine white saree embellished with delicate pearls and pearl borders, Fatima embraced the pearlcore trend and picked a radiant white strap pearl blouse to complement the saree. The backless blouse with a plunging neckline added a modern touch to Fatima's festive fashion. For accessories, she wore a pearl choker necklace and pearl studs. She tied her mane in a sleek nape bun and opted for glamorous makeup including kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, structured contours, and a brownish lip tint.

It is not the first time that Fatima Sana Shaikh has amazed her fans with her ethnic choices. Just recently, the actress picked a metallic silk Raw Mango drape in a beige colour that featured delicate beadwork in intricate patterns. She wore a full-sleeved satin blouse which too featured delicate embroidery at the sleeves. Her tresses were tied in a sleek bun as she opted for minimal glam makeup. For accessories, she wore a pair of traditional chandbali earrings and transparent heels to complement her style.

Fatima draped another gorgeous saree from Raw Mango recently which we still haven't forgotten yet. The sheer organza drape in a pastel colour palette, featured minimal threadwork in gold. She teamed it with a short-sleeved silk blouse in gold with pinstripes all over. A pair of statement-making earrings were her only accessories as Fatima wore subtle and rosy makeup to perfect the look.

Can you decide on your favourite ethnic look from Fatima Sana Shaikh's exquisite wardrobe? We can't.

