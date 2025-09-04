Fashion Stalwart Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Giorgio Armani, a stalwart of Milan ready-to-wear who revolutionised fashion with unstructured looks, has died at 91.

Armani died at home, the fashion house said. The fashion designer failed to appear at his runway shows in June as he was recovering from an undisclosed illness.

Armani Worked 'Tirelessly' Until His Last Days

The fashion house announced in a post on Instagram that the Italian fashion icon had died.

"With infinite condolences, the Armani group announces the passing of its inventor, founder and tireless engine: Giorgio Armani.

"Mr Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he has worked until the last days, dedicating himself to the company, to the collections, to the different and always new projects in being and to becoming.

"Over the years, Giorgio Armani has created a vision that has expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and precision. He was driven by an inexorable curiosity, attention for the present and people. In this journey he created an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to communicate with everyone. Always attentive to the needs of the community, he has committed himself on many fronts, above all to his beloved Milan.

"Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, grown with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani has always made independence, thought and action, his hallmark. The company is a reflection, today and always, of this feeling. The family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values.

"The funeral chamber will be ready from Saturday, September 6, and will be available until Sunday, September 7, from 9 am to 6 pm, in Milan, in Via Bergognone 59, near the Armani/Teatro. Due to the expressed will of Mr Armani, the funerals will take place privately," read the post.

Giorgio Armani was planning a major event to celebrate 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house during Milan Fashion Week this month.

Who Will Inherit Armani's $10-Billion Empire?

Over the years, Armani built a $10-billion fashion empire. Giorgio Armani had no children, but was very close to his niece Roberta. Roberta is the daughter of his late brother Sergio.

Roberta had a budding film career that she abandoned to become her unlce's director of public relations. She often represented Giorgio Armani, who largely stayed away from parties, at social events. In the later years, Roberta was a key person between the brand and the celebrity world.

In 2006, Roberta orchestrated the much-talked-about wedding of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in a medieval castle outside Rome. Giorgio Armani designed the attire for both Cruise and Holmes.

In the past, Armani had indicated that as he considered succession, he was looking toward his longtime head of menswear, Leo Dell'Orco and his niece Silvana Armani, who fills the same role for womenswear.

