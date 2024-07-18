'Far From The Shallow' You'll Find Malaika Arora Swimming Away In A Leopard Printed Monokini

Malaika Arora's "Spanish Summers" have never looked chicer

Amid the scorching Indian summers, Malaika Arora has found a perfect escape while relaxing and enjoying in Spain. Even her Instagram account has been a treasure trove of fashionably sunkissed, relaxed and laid-back photos that make us wish we were on such a stylish holiday too. Now, as if the sunny days were not enough, the actress has also been showing her followers that she is a total water baby. Malaika shared a stunning underwater photo from her vacation on Instagram in which she immersed herself in a pool. Dressed in a classic white-pink printed swimsuit, she is seen exploring the underwater with her snorkelling gear. Her racy two-piece also features pink string ties, raising the oomph quotient higher. She has also kept her long manicured nails painted in lavender colour. If fans confuse her for a beautiful mermaid, we won't be surprised. Accompanying the photo, Malaika wrote, "Far from the shallow."

Over the years, we have realised that Malaika has clearly made it her mission to elevate swimwear fashion every time she steps into the water. She has consistently shared mesmerising swimwear looks that make us yearn for our own beachside adventures while staying in style.

In one post previously, she donned a striking black and yellow printed bikini that seemed perfect for a fun pool day and set major fashion goals. With her peach lip shade, red nail polish and effortlessly tied-back hair, she exuded confidence and style, proving that she knows how to make a splash in more ways than one.

Bikinis aren't the only swimwear Malaika rocks with flair. Her choice of stylish one-piece swimsuits is equally noteworthy. One standout piece from her wardrobe is this leopard-printed Versace swimsuit that screams glamour. Complemented by a dripping wet braid and a pair of chic sunglasses, the star looked like she was having the time of her life, enjoying every moment to the fullest.

In another post, Malaika had transformed into a mermaid in an animal-printed white and black bikini. She has a very simple look in the photo, with almost no makeup on and just a hint of pink lip tint. Her intense-looking eyes and long braided hair have added a touch of raw beauty to her already glamorous presence.

Which one of the actress' looks made you amp up your beachwear?

