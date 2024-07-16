Malaika Arora Soaks Up 'Vitamin Sea' In Style Wearing A Rs 71K Gucci Drawstring Swim Set

Malaika Arora's swimsuits make beach days chicer

Malaika Arora's holiday in Spain is indicative of a summer without end. No, it's not just because of the sun beaming on her. Her Gucci drawstring bikini is partly responsible for it. Every time her summer holiday begins, so does her will to head to the nearest beach. And how can you stop this diva from looking at her very beach chic self in designer swimsuits? Malaika Arora's luxury fashion collection is endless and among the many things she possessed was this Gucci drawstring bikini set in a neutral shade with the brand's monogram logo worn in her latest Instagram stories. The bikini is priced at roughly around Rs 71,000. It's evident that all that hard work from yoga is being put to optimum use for beach day soaking in style.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Looked As Bright As A Neon Light In A Dolce And Gabbana Swim Set In Spain

The Spanish sun shined bright and sweet but not as much as Malaika Arora did when she turned to a neon luxury swimwear set. Malaika Arora gives her basics an edgy twist even on holiday. So a neon bikini set from Dolce and Gabbana bikini set it was to soak up some more of that Spanish sun on holiday. To add to the holiday flair, she also added a pair of white-framed sunglasses to her beachside look.

For when "it's a white and gold kinda day," Malaika Arora opts for something more classic with her added glint. A white dress with golden accents and chunky jewellery makes any day in Spain a fabulous one. A beach bag from Marni and white heels too add to the beachside charm.

Also Read: Let Malaika Arora's Hotel Room With A Sea View Inspire Your Next Stay Overlooking Mumbai's Marine Drive

Malaika Arora's beach holidays have a touch of luxury partly because of her wardrobe selection.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Sojourn Makes For A Delicious Holiday Along The South Of France