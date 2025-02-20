Explore Colombo Like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan With These 5 Things To Do In Sri Lanka's Capital

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, best known for her role in Never Have I Ever, recently visited the vibrant city of Colombo in Sri Lanka. Colombo draws tourists in large numbers thanks to its modern vibe, colonial buildings and monuments. Unsurprisingly, Maitreyi had a lovely time there and posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram.

Among the pictures, one image captured auto rickshaws lined up under palm trees. Maitreyi posed against the backdrop of an architecturally brilliant temple. Dressed in traditional attire, comprising a red skirt, a white top and a golden dupatta, she soaked in the beauty of the place.

After wrapping up her saree haul, Maitreyi relished ice cream at Rio. A close-up shot of the beautifully designed pottery at the eatery, followed by pristine views of the sunset made it to the album as well. “Saree shopping, ice cream, sunsets, and more in Colombo (I got the red saree),” read her side note.

If you are also visiting Colombo, then add these 5 things to do there to your bucket list.

1. Visit Museums

Experience the rich history and culture by visiting the Dutch Period Museum, which houses artifacts belonging to the Dutch colony. The National Museum of Colombo, boasting Italian-style architecture, is also an amazing place to be.

2. Embrace Spirituality

The tropical paradise offers an opportunity to experience the serenity and teachings of Lord Buddha. You can visit the famous Gangaramaya Temple displaying a unique blend of Sri Lankan, Indian and Thai architecture.

3. Embrace Religious Diversity

You can visit the oldest Hindu shrine, the Kapikaawatha Shivan Temple. At the Pettah market, you can witness the Wolvendaal Church and the Red Mosque.

4. Do Some Yoga

For those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy some tranquillity, the Prana Lounge should be included in your itinerary. Take part in yoga classes, accompanied by eating good food at Seed Cafe.

5. Sip Ceylon beverages

Don't forget to relish the Ceylon coffee and a steaming cup of tea coupled with delectable local snacks.

