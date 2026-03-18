Expert Suggests 5 Simple Foods For Better Skin, Mood, Energy, And Weight Loss After 25

As you age, your skin begins to change in subtle but noticeable ways. You may experience slower cell turnover, reduced collagen, and increased dullness, dryness or breakouts. While many people turn to expensive products, real, lasting change often starts from within.

Skincare consultant Olayemi Komolafe suggests that women over 25 focus on a few everyday foods that support gut health and promote naturally glowing skin. In a post shared on X, she explains how this simple daily approach nourishes your skin from the inside out.

She writes, "To all women over 25: Your gut controls your hormones. Your hormones control your weight, skin, mood, and energy. Five foods. Not supplements. Foods. Every single day."

TO ALL WOMEN OVER 25:

Your gut controls your hormones.

Your hormones control your weight, skin, mood, and energy.

Five foods. Not supplements. Foods.

Every single day.

Here's the list and exactly why each one matters for your gut. — Luminous choice by FOLA (@OlayemiKomolaf4) March 17, 2026

Foods to eat and why they matter for your gut and skin:

1. Fermented Foods

Fermented foods contain beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus, which support gut health and may help balance oestrogen levels. When this balance is off, it can lead to hormonal issues, stubborn weight gain and worsened PMS. Examples include kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi and yoghurt.

2. Dark Leafy Greens

Dark leafy greens are rich in magnesium and packed with fibre, chlorophyll, and vitamins A, C, E and K. These nutrients help reduce inflammation, support digestion and slow signs of skin ageing.

3. Omega-3-Rich Fish

Oily fish like sardines, mackerel and salmon are excellent for both gut and skin health. It is recommended to include them in your diet 2–3 times a week. Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce gut inflammation and support the integrity of the intestinal barrier. They also play a role in the Gut-Brain Axis, which influences mood and overall well-being. Whole fish also provide protein, selenium and vitamin D alongside omega-3s.

4. Prebiotic Fibre

Foods like garlic, onions, oats, bananas and legumes are rich in prebiotic fibre. These feed beneficial gut bacteria that produce compounds like butyrate, which help maintain gut lining health and reduce inflammation.

5. Zinc-Rich Whole Foods

Zinc is essential for stomach acid production and proper digestion. Low levels may lead to poor digestion and gut imbalance. Zinc also supports immune function and skin repair. Good sources include pumpkin seeds, red meat, oysters and chickpeas. However, it is best not to consume zinc on an empty stomach.

Consistently including these foods in your diet for 4–6 weeks may lead to visible improvements in skin texture and overall health.