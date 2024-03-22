Everything Alia Bhatt Touches, Turns To This Pleated Strapless Gold Top

Alia Bhatt has that stylish midas touch

Alia Bhatt is a true fashion icon who effortlessly commands the world of style. Whether she's embracing traditional elegance in sarees or exuding modern charm in extravagant gowns, this diva knows how to captivate with equal finesse. And on her own birthday, how can she not look fabulous? Alia, who turned 31 on March 15, looked absolutely in a structured golden top that had everyone in awe. The dazzling top featured a sweetheart neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette, while the strapless design added a touch of drama to her overall look. Pairing it with blue flared denim pants, Alia effortlessly combined glamour with comfort. To complement the blingy top, the star accessorised with matching golden heels, earrings, and rings. Her mane was left open with a middle partition. The actress' makeup was soft yet impactful, featuring pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly arched brows, and flushed cheeks.

Alia Bhatt's fashion choices never fail to make waves in the headlines and for all the right reasons. In a recent appearance, she rocked an all-black boss babe avatar that exuded equal parts sass and class. Pairing a classic blazer with flared pants, Alia effortlessly nailed the chic and sophisticated look. Chunky gold jewellery injected just the right amount of pizzazz into her ensemble. For her hairstyle, the star opted for an open and slightly messy look. Her makeup was impeccably done, with nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes that added depth, and shimmery eyeshadow.

At the trailer launch of Poacher, Alia Bhatt said yes to a chic ombre pantsuit that sparked new inspiration for business meetings. The stunning pantsuit, sourced from the luxurious fashion brand Elie Saab, featured green and white shades. The star's blazer was the highlight of the outfit, featuring full sleeves and padded shoulders for a structured yet elegant look. She paired the blazer with high-waisted trousers that flaunted a wide-legged silhouette. A pair of white heels, minimal open, and side parted open hair sealed the deal on this look.

