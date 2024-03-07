Alia Bhatt In Chic Wraparound Sunglasses Is Fronting Gucci's New Spring Summer 2024 Eyewear Campaign

Alia In Chic Wraparound Sunglasses Is Fronting Gucci's Eyewear Campaign

Alia Bhatt is having the most stylish start to the season of spring. After being spotted in Mumbai for the launch of Gucci Ancora, it's only getting better for this star. For the very first time since her announcement as a house ambassador, the actress is fronting a campaign for the season of spring summer 2024. A post on Instagram by Gucci announced, "Walk with me. Global Brand Ambassador Alia Bhatt stars in the new Gucci Eyewear Spring Summer 2024 campaign by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, spotlighting his vision of a sophisticated, sensual, and confident attitude for the House." In the visuals, Alia Bhatt is seen striding through a sunlit frame with a white t-shirt, pinstriped shirt and gold necklaces. With it, she has on her signature dewy makeup look. Naturally however, it's her sunglasses that steal the show. She has on a pair of rectangular shaped chunky black sunglasses in a wraparound style; a popular shape that has been spotted on the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner before too. Looks like we've got the trending sunglass style to cop this season.

In another photo from the campaign, Alia is seen in an angular cat-eye shaped pair of brown tinted sunglasses. The narrow frame is studded with rhinestones over the front. Paired with the eyewear is a monogrammed tan shirt left unbuttoned with a necklace visible at the collar.

Last summer, Alia was announced as the house ambassador for Gucci. Shortly after, she made her first public appearance as the brand ambassador in Seoul for the Gucci cruise showcase in May 2023. Here's looking at Alia Bhatt for what's hot in the sunglass sphere this season.

