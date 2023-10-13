Janhvi Kapoor's Slinky Silver Sequin Cutaway Gown Was Made For Red Carpet Nights

Janhvi Kapoor's Silver Sequin Cutaway Gown Was Made For Red Carpet Nights

Where there is Janhvi Kapoor, there is a shimmering gown. Last night wasn't any different on the Elle Beauty Awards 2023 red carpet. The Bollywood actress attended the event in her signature silhouette wearing a silver Jad Ghandour gown. The single-shoulder style had a cutout across the torso and a thigh-high slit running down the leg of the length. She paired it with a silver ankle-strap pair of matching heels. For makeup, Janhvi opted for a coral toned eye with a peach flush of colour on the cheeks and a glossy pink pout. She parted her jet black tresses down the side while wearing loose curls in her hair. Sequins and Janhvi Kapoor simply cannot be parted.

Janhvi Kapoor's love of sequin dresses are a tale as old as time. She looked mermaid chic when she sported iridescence in its finest form in a fitted gown which came with broad straps and a sweetheart neckline with a long train at the bottom. Without accessories and only a neutral makeup look to accompany, she took our breath away.

The Animal Ball 2023 may have called for feathers and flounce in abundance but it wasn't without Janhvi's signature touch of shimmer. The actress picked out a champagne toned Manish Malhotra gown which had a deep neckline, cutout torso and sequin train studded with stones. Complementing it was a matching masquerade mask with a bronze toned makeup look and hair sleekly styled in waves.

Janhvi Kapoor's collection of shimmering gowns only seems to get better.

