For Elle Beauty Awards 2023: Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Were The Most Stylish Besties In Silver And Black On The Red Carpet

Ananya And Shanaya Ace Red Carpet Greatness In Silver And Black

While matchy-matchy bestie style will always be a complementary, starry looks can be statement-worthy too. It was BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday who made a case for high-octane style as they served a bestie moment at the recently held Elle Beauty Awards 2023. With classic silhouettes and a dash of bling, the duo gave fashion fanatics a dose of inspiration. Ananya brought old glam to the carpet in the most Gen Z way and we are in awe. It is safe to say that the actress has a penchant for monochrome magic and indeed, she made a case for the same in a voluminous black gown by Gauri & Nainika. With a strapless pattern and corseted bodice, Ananya radiated regal charm at its best. She adorned the look with fine jewels with emerald detailing and her dewy makeup with tied hair completed the look.

For Shanaya Kapoor, the night was all about giving bling core vibes. While Ananya played safe with black solids, Shanaya decided to take it a notch up in a muted grey and silver fit. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Shanaya gave Gen Z style an upgrade in a melange grey top and a sequin silver slit skirt from Michael Kors. She gave us a breathtaking moment with that statement Bulgari watch that completed her solid look. Her wet hairstyle and dewy glam fabulously topped it off.

Ananya and Shanaya are stylish girls on the red carpet and their latest bestie style is proof.