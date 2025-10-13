12 Luxury Resorts Near Delhi To Head To For A Last-Minute Diwali Long Weekend Trip

It's that time of the year again. Diwali 2025 is just round the corner. As India gears up to celebrate the Festival of Lights, people have their eyes on the calendar. Diwali 2025 brings some more joy: the festival is on October 20, a Monday, and office-goers everywhere know what that means. A long weekend.

So, if you are planning a long weekend trip near Delhi this Diwali, try these 12 resorts for the perfect getaway.

1. The Oberoi Sukhvilas, New Chandigarh

Distance: 260 km from Delhi

Nestled along the foothills of the Shivalik range, this resort is the ultimate symbol of luxury, providing gourmet dining and an unforgettable spa experience, making it the perfect family getaway. You will be treated to the mesmerising Siswan Forest Range from the accommodation, spread across 25 acres of landscaped gardens and infused with top-notch villas, suites, and tents, and equipped with private pools.

The resort also offers multiple wellness activities such as Ayurvedic therapies, yoga, and hydrotherapy.

​2. Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal, Uttarakhand

Distance: 327 km from Delhi

Perched 4,000 feet above sea level, the Naukuchia House is a peaceful abode nestled among pine-covered hills. The Palladian architecture is worth admiring as you bask in the luxury of the place.

The hotel is situated right above Naukuchiatal in Uttarakhand, with uninterrupted views of the lake. Naukuchiatal, the nine-cornered lake, is a favourite with tourists, but still situated in a peaceful nook, at a 29-kilometre distance from Nainital.

3. ​ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram, Haryana

Distance: 74 km from Delhi

This luxurious resort is perfect for staycations, infused with a luxury shopping centre. The meticulously designed rooms offer unparalleled opulence and convenience. PS: An amazing gastronomical experience awaits you here.

​4. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Distance: 228 km from Delhi

Situated at a distance of only 600 m from the Taj Mahal, the Oberoi Amarvilas offers unobstructed views of the marble marvel, AKA the Taj Mahal.

Couples can enjoy a romantic four-course dinner under the stars, arranged by the hotel, while watching the one-of-a-kind monument. Windows to every room in this luxurious property open to views of the Taj Mahal.

​5. Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Distance: 305 km from Delhi

Entering this resort will take you back in time, to the Rajput era. Sprawled across 5.5 acres, the Anantara Jewel Bagh was constructed with marble from Banswara and makrana and yellowstone from Jaisalmer. Jaali work, detailed carvings and jharokas, inspired by Jaipur's Amber Fort, can be found aplenty here.

Featuring 150 rooms and suites with most of them overlooking the Jai Bagh courtyard, this resort has multiple dining options, spa sessions, and a dedicated Thai massage room.

​6. Sariska Lodge, Sariska, Rajasthan

Distance: 235 km from Delhi​

Perched on the edge of the Sariska Tiger Reserve, the Sariska Lodge is situated in the heart of the Aravallis. An all-suite intimate luxury retreat, Sariska Lodge offers views of the Tehla Fort. Wildlife safaris, pastoral drives, visits to artisan hamlets or horse riding are some of the enjoyable activities here.

(First Review: Sariska Lodge)

​7. RAAS Rajmahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Distance: 308 km from Delhi

This state-of-the-art accommodation dates back to 1729. Maharani Gayatri Devi, Jaipur's former queen, once resided here.

Stepping inside the resort, you will find a rose-tinted facade including 18 well-designed suites adorned with Art Deco furniture, customised wallpapers and lush gardens, offering a regal vibe. The portico-style Polo Bar offers exotic cocktails, and their restaurant, 51 Shades of Pink, have delectable Mughal fare.

​8. Aloha On The Ganges, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Distance: 260 km from Delhi

If you ever wanted a slice of luxury amid forested hills and a quiet ambience, then Rishikesh's Aloha On The Ganges is your place to be.

This serene abode, located on the banks of the River Ganga, is surrounded by emerald-green trees and verdant hills overlooking the Ganges, all of which can be viewed from their opulent rooms. Guests can enjoy yoga and meditation sessions or embark on nature walks here.

9. ​The Westin Resort and Spa Himalayas, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Distance: 277 km from Delhi

This 12-acre property in Rishikesh has extravagance written all over it. One of the major highlights is hopping into the temperature-controlled pool while gazing at the panoramic view of the Himalayas. There's an additional plunge pool and sundeck, delivering awe-inspiring views of the Ganga, presenting a sense of solitude, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Guests can also enjoy butler services and a floating breakfast.

​10. Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa, Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Distance: 286 km from Delhi

A true-blue wildlife experience awaits you at the Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa. This 5-star property features luxurious rooms and suites that will feed your traveller soul with scenic glimpses of the Kosi River and the national park where Bengal tigers, leopards, and wild elephants reign.

From guided nature tours and stargazing to special jungle culinary sessions, you and your family are up for a memorable escapade.

(Review: Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa)

11. ​The Kumaon, Almora, Uttarakhand

Distance: 383 km from Delhi

One of the special attractions at The Kumaon, nestled along the secluded hillside in Kasar Devi, is its floor-to-ceiling windows. Sip on a cup of hot coffee or tea as you soak in the views of the majestic valleys and mountains from one of the suites at The Kumaon. There are ten of them, coupled with a common dining area, built with steel and glass, overlooking the mighty Nanda Devi.

The property also arranges for riverside picnics, treks, forest hikes, and shopping trips.

(Review: The Kumaon, Almora)

​12. Brij Anayra, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh

Distance: 471 km from Delhi

Spend your morning in the 161-year-old Brij Anayra, taking photos of the Dhauladhar range or watching the changing colours of the sunset sky in the evening.

( Review: Brij Anayra )

The suites are equipped with vintage, colonial-era teakwood furniture, carrying a rustic, woody aroma. Relish traditional delicacies, enjoy sound healing or tea walk sessions, or set out on day trips to Mcleod Ganj, the Kangra Fort, and the Dalai Lama temple.