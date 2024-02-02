Divyah Khosla Kumar Is Giving Ancient Indian Goddess Energy In A Silver Saree And Gold Jewellery

Divyah Khosla Kumar revealed the poster of her upcoming film, Hero Heeroine and she could pass off as any ancient Indian Goddess

Divyah Khosla Kumar Is Giving Ancient Indian Goddess Energy In A Silver Saree And Gold Jewellery

Divyah Khosla Kumar shines in silver and gold

Divyah Khosla Kumar has surely come a long way in her acting career. Presently, the actress is eyeing the release of her upcoming film Hero Heeroine. But when she dropped her second-look poster from the film, our eyes were inadvertently drawn to her traditional look. Draped in a crisply-pleated silver saree with structures creases, Divyah shelled out goddess energy and how. She paired the six-yard staple with a sleeveless golden blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Her accessories comprising of a golden choker, vintage bangles, a waist chain, multi-layered headgear, and an anklet elevated her old-world charm. Divyah looked straight out of a myth in the ethnic splendour. In terms of makeup, the actress opted for a dewy-blushed finish, glossy peach lips, on-fleek winged eyeliner, mascara-coated long lashes, and well-crafted brows. Her open wavy tresses cascaded down her back in all their glory.

Also Read: Is That A Disco Ball We See? No, It's Just Divya Khosla Kumar In A Glitzy Silver Lehenga

At Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception, Divyah Khosla Kumar spilt magic in black in a stunning black saree. Picked out from the shelves of designer label Kaaisha by Shalini, the ensemble boasted golden-sequinned borders in a range of different stripe patterns. But what made her ethnic number stand out was the matching halter-neck blouse with a risque front cut-out and boasting a deft play of sequins all over. Divyah let her attire grab the limelight, opting for minimal jewellery. Her dewy-radiant skin was dusted with ample blush and highlighter. Mauve lip shade and dramatic smokey eyes elevated her allure. She styled her hair in a bun. 

Also Read: It's Hard To Take Our Eyes Off Divya Khosla Kumar In A Sheer Black Dress With A Net Veil

Earlier, Divyah Khosla Kumar turned muse to designer Pallavi Jaipur bearing an uncanny resemblance to a “Genda phool”. She rested her faith on a marigold-yellow saree featuring multi-coloured scalloped borders and exquisite mirror work. A strapless blouse in shades of pink, blue, and purple boasting heavy sequins and embroidery enhanced her charm. The drawstrings tied to her back cascaded down in a cluster of pretty yellow tassels. Bangles, semi-circular earrings, and a statement ring were her only accessories for her OOTD. A rosy-glam makeup with winged eyeliner and long lashes rounded off her vibrant avatar. 

Divyah Khosla Kumar's traditional lookbooks are our ethnic inspiration. 

Also Read: Nobody Sparkles In Abu Dhabi As Much As Divya Khosla Kumar In A Strapless Sparkly Dress

Also Read

.