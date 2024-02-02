Divyah Khosla Kumar Is Giving Ancient Indian Goddess Energy In A Silver Saree And Gold Jewellery

Divyah Khosla Kumar shines in silver and gold

Divyah Khosla Kumar has surely come a long way in her acting career. Presently, the actress is eyeing the release of her upcoming film Hero Heeroine. But when she dropped her second-look poster from the film, our eyes were inadvertently drawn to her traditional look. Draped in a crisply-pleated silver saree with structures creases, Divyah shelled out goddess energy and how. She paired the six-yard staple with a sleeveless golden blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Her accessories comprising of a golden choker, vintage bangles, a waist chain, multi-layered headgear, and an anklet elevated her old-world charm. Divyah looked straight out of a myth in the ethnic splendour. In terms of makeup, the actress opted for a dewy-blushed finish, glossy peach lips, on-fleek winged eyeliner, mascara-coated long lashes, and well-crafted brows. Her open wavy tresses cascaded down her back in all their glory.

Also Read: Is That A Disco Ball We See? No, It's Just Divya Khosla Kumar In A Glitzy Silver Lehenga

At Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception, Divyah Khosla Kumar spilt magic in black in a stunning black saree. Picked out from the shelves of designer label Kaaisha by Shalini, the ensemble boasted golden-sequinned borders in a range of different stripe patterns. But what made her ethnic number stand out was the matching halter-neck blouse with a risque front cut-out and boasting a deft play of sequins all over. Divyah let her attire grab the limelight, opting for minimal jewellery. Her dewy-radiant skin was dusted with ample blush and highlighter. Mauve lip shade and dramatic smokey eyes elevated her allure. She styled her hair in a bun.

Also Read: It's Hard To Take Our Eyes Off Divya Khosla Kumar In A Sheer Black Dress With A Net Veil

Earlier, Divyah Khosla Kumar turned muse to designer Pallavi Jaipur bearing an uncanny resemblance to a “Genda phool”. She rested her faith on a marigold-yellow saree featuring multi-coloured scalloped borders and exquisite mirror work. A strapless blouse in shades of pink, blue, and purple boasting heavy sequins and embroidery enhanced her charm. The drawstrings tied to her back cascaded down in a cluster of pretty yellow tassels. Bangles, semi-circular earrings, and a statement ring were her only accessories for her OOTD. A rosy-glam makeup with winged eyeliner and long lashes rounded off her vibrant avatar.

Divyah Khosla Kumar's traditional lookbooks are our ethnic inspiration.

Also Read: Nobody Sparkles In Abu Dhabi As Much As Divya Khosla Kumar In A Strapless Sparkly Dress