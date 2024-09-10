Disha Patani's Mirror Selfie In A Calvin Klein Set Replaces The Usual Monsoon Greys

Disha Patani's mirror selfies make a bold entry into the work week

Disha Patani has many friends in the Bollywood circle. But we're yet to find anyone closer than the bond she shares with her mirror. On holiday in a faraway land or at home in the company of her four-legged friends, her mirror selfies offer a glimpse of her life in the day. But let us warn you that her mirror selfies take all forms - some bolder than others like her recent one. She wore a grey Calvin Klein lounge set with a bralette and briefs that carried the brand's monogram on the bands in their iconic signature style. Disha Patani's sculpted physique is best highlighted in her coordinated looks and her in this Calvin Klein set was no different. Topped with her hair left loose and minimal to no makeup, why wouldn't her mirror selfies be the best in the game?

Disha Patani's skillfully captured mirror selfies are all pieces of art. During her time in Japan recently, her floral dresses were in full bloom for the season. The cutout mini dress with a plunging neckline took her mirror selfie from springtime splendour to Tokyo tour in a quick instant. And that's on Disha Patani to bring cherry blossom season earlier than its estimated arrival time.

In yet another mirror selfie from her time in Japan, Disha Patani's white crop top with a maxi skirt made another monochromatic appearance. When you're a fashionista all days of the year, what's a plain white coordinated set to stop her from looking stylish even on holiday?

Disha Patani is a master of the most stylish mirror selfies.

