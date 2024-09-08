From Cutout Numbers To Printed Dresses, Disha Patani Turned Tokyo Into Her Own Runway With Her Fabulous Holiday Style

Disha Patani made Tokyo her runway where she slayed everything from prints to basics

Disha Patani looked like a million bucks while exploring the capital city of Japan i.e. Tokyo during her recent vacation. The Kalki 2898 AD actress looked like she was having the time of her life under the Japanese sun. But she didn't forget to pack her most chic and effortless outfits to keep her vacation style game strong. Disha was seen sporting everything; from fresh summery floral prints, to basic block colours to cheetah prints, while she roamed the streets of Tokyo looking her fashionable best.

For her first look, she was seen wearing a super cropped white coloured top made out of a body-hugging ribbed fabric with full sleeves. This top featured a plunging V-neckline and Disha paired it with a flowy tiered white floor-grazing skirt with drawstring closures on the waistline.

The next look featured Disha Patani wearing an blush pink, cut-out floral fit and flare mini dress. This spring appropriate look boasted of puffed mini sleeves, a sweet-heart plunging neckline that was synched with a drawstring, and cut-outs on both sides of her waist.

Last but not the least, Disha sported a cheetah print maxi dress while enjoying the night life in Tokyo. This floor-length dress had a halterneck strap design, a cowl neck in the front, and a bodycon fit that accentuated her curves. She teamed her dress with a pair of Hermes Oran sandals in their signature gold colour and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag as arm candy.

For all her looks, Disha left her wavy brunette tresses loose over her shoulders and wore them in a messy, carefree look. As for her makeup, she kept things minimal with glowing skin, fluffy brows, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, and a luscious rose-toned luscious lip oil to add a touch of glam to her vacay OOTDs.

