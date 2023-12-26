Disha Patani's December Holiday Style Included Envy-worthy Beachwear, Flowing Mini Dresses And Selfies With Bestie Mouni Roy

Disha Patani's Holiday Recap Included Envy-Worthy Uber Chic Beach Fashion

Besties Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have been on a beach vacation to Phuket recently and have been sharing key moments from their holiday through their social media handles. Disha's latest post on Instagram was an envy-worthy and fashionable recap of all her chic outfits and effortless style. For all of us craving a beach holiday here's a quick look at the diva's vanity to bookmark the best picks for our next vacation. From chic swimwear to gorgeous mini dresses, the entire vacation was an array of stylish choices, no doubt there.

Disha Patani picked a bright pink two-piece swimsuit consisting of a strappy halter neck bikini top and a low-waist bottom in the same colour palette. The bralette featured a tie-knot string detailing. She left her hair strands loose in natural curls.

Disha's all-black pick with a tube crop top and a pair of relaxed-fit pants with a pair of white sneakers is the casual style perfect for a laidback holiday.

On one occasion, Disha wore a strappy printed bralette in black and orange and accessorised the look with a delicate pendant. She wore a white sarong wrapped at the waist.

In one of the first few moments Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shared early in their holiday run the star duo opted for contrasting looks in black and white. While Mouni picked a white t-shirt, Disha looked radiant in a black tank top. She left her hair strands loose in natural waves and opted for rosy makeup with pink lip gloss.

Disha's all-white mini dress was the perfect beach outfit. The strappy dress featured a plunging neckline with a fitted bodice and a flared bottom.

For a day at the beach, Mouni and Disha picked two-piece printed swimsuits. Mouni wore a halter neck bralette with a black wrap-around and Disha picked a black and orange printed bikini top with a string tie-knot low-waist bottom.

Both the stars kept it vibrant and fun with their choice of beach outfits. In one of the pictures, Mouni wore a brown and white crochet co-ord set consisting of a strappy crop top and tie-knot skirt. Disha wore a purple halter-neck backless bralette with a turquoise bottom.

With this stunning holiday wardrobe, it's no wonder that Disha Patani's beach fashion makes headlines.

