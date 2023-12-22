Don't 'Phuket' About Mouni Roy And Disha Patani's Travel Style In Matching White Mini Dresses

Mouni-Disha Are Twinning In White Mini Dresses On The Beaches Of Phuket

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the hottest Bollywood BFFs around town. The duo is currently on a holiday in Phuket, Thailand, and have been given sneak peeks of their vacation through their social media handles. Crystal-clear waters, gorgeous blue skies, and uber-chic beach fashion are the defining elements of their holiday. Both actresses are showcasing their impeccable style and wardrobe choices, leaving their fans amazed. Their recent pictures in all-white matching outfits have certainly set the internet ablaze.

Mouni Roy looked radiant in white as she picked a halterneck, backless mini dress for a day at the beach. The tie-knot outfit featured a plunging neckline, a cinched waist with a ruffled flare at the bottom, and a delicate lace pattern at the hemline. Leaving her lustrous mane loose in natural waves, Mouni's minimal makeup look included kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, and nude matte lip colour.

Disha Patani matched Mouni in an all-white mini dress. The strap outfit included spaghetti straps with tie-knot string detailing, a plunging neckline, and a flared bottom. Disha's no-makeup look with a blush pink lip gloss and loose tresses was the perfect beach look one could opt for.

Just recently, the two actresses sported bright beachwear looks and looked absolutely breathtaking in their attires. Mouni wore a chocolate brown midi dress with a bodycon silhouette and a daring, thigh-high side slit. The strappy outfit featured ruffled straps and a plunging neckline. Disha, on the other hand, wore a two-piece outfit consisting of a neon pink bralette with a tie-knot string pattern and a printed bottom in pastel pink to go with it.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani have been setting envy-worthy beach fashion goals.

