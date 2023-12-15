If December Feels Sweltering, Disha Patani In A Leopard Print Corset And Denim Shorts Is To Blame

If December Feels Sweltering, Disha In A Corset And Shorts Is To Blame

While the month of December usually brings chills with its arrival, the city of Mumbai saw temperatures shoot up last night. Global warming isn't to blame just yet though because Disha Patani was the one to be held responsible. Last night, actress entrepreneur Mouni Roy launched the second outlet of her restaurant Badmaash which saw celebrities flock to its opening night; BFF Disha Patani included. Always one to showcase her most fierce self, the actress picked a casual look for the night out that was high on the chic quotient.

Disha Patani wore a leopard printed corset top with broad straps, a ribbed bodice and sculpted cropped hemline. High on her waist were a pair of dark blue distressed denim cut-off shorts. Completing the outfit were a chunky pair of black and monogram printed Louis Vuitton heeled boots; more for their designer appeal than their functionality for the cold weather. As casual as her outfit was, the merger of prints and denim made this outfit stand out.

Disha Patani's makeup with the outfit was dewy, with her skin radiating a glossy sheen. Her eyes were defined with shades of brown and framed by dark brows. Completing the look was a glossy set of coral lips. Disha wore her hair in full curls swept to the side, to add to the elevated casual touch of the look.

Trust this one to increase the temperature even on the coldest day.

