<i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Sara Arjun Turns Showstopper For Anushree Reddy In A Strapless Blue Bridal Gown

Sara Arjun took the Internet by storm with her performance in Dhurandhar films in December 2025 and March 2026. Last night, the actor left social media buzzing again by turning showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy.

On October 16, the designer showcased her MAYA bridal couture collection at Lakme Fashion Week. Each runway piece was a masterclass in maximalism, blending subtle charm with Indian craftsmanship.

Sara Arjun Walks For Anushree Reddy At Lakme Fashion Week

At Taj Palace in New Delhi, Sara Arjun brought down the curtains on Anushree Reddy's show in a powder-blue bridal gown. The strapless couture piece featured white embroidery across the sculpted peplum and a dramatic mermaid hem.

The outfit looked straight out of a modern-day fairytale, and the 21-year-old actor looked nothing short of a princess.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "You know, I always had a picture in my head of what my first time would look like, and very coincidentally, it aligns a lot with how it is today."

She was happy with the entire outfit, and her glowing face on the runway said it all. "I really like the silhouette, the structure, and the colour. It's very me; it reflects who I am. So, yeah, I was very happy to see it."

Sara Arjun opted for centre-parted waves that fell over her shoulders. Her makeup was done using Lakme products. A mauve lip colour, blush on her cheeks, and high-definition mascara to define her eyes completed her runway look as showstopper.

The actor said that she does not look gorgeous all the time and credited her hair and makeup team for helping create her look for the evening. "I know we stand here and talk about hair care and beauty, but none of us is perfect all the time. I think that's what I'm trying to say: everybody should do what's right for them," she said.

Anushree Reddy's MAYA Collection

"Drawing from mythology, childhood stories and the everyday objects that have long inspired her, the collection brought a fresh perspective to familiar ideas. At its heart was the richness of zardozi, elevated through intricate threadwork, shimmering sequins and glass beads," read the press release, describing the stunning collection.

Anushree Reddy showcased her MAYA bridal couture collection at Lakme Fashion Week. Photo: Anushree Reddy

Traditional techniques were layered with colour, texture, and movement, creating contemporary pieces, with each one demonstrating how to go maximalist while keeping ornamentation and dimension in check.

"MAYA began with a question I asked myself: what's next? After more than a decade of building a world I love, I wanted to step back, start from scratch and challenge my own aesthetic. This collection allowed me to explore craft in its most exuberant form while imagining a bride who dreams freely and sees herself in a hundred different ways. MAYA is about that feeling of stepping into an illusion, something familiar, yet completely new," said the designer about her collection.

Also Read | Sai Pallavi's Custom Pink Saree Brings Traditional Elegance To Ramayana Event In Bengaluru