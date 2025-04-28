Dharmendra Explores Water Fitness: 5 Pool Exercises For A Full-Body Workout

Dharmendra, the Bollywood legend, is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to staying fit. At 89, he continues to work on himself for a healthy life. On Monday, the actor shared a video of himself working out in the pool and it is truly inspiring.

In the video, Dharmendra, wearing a T-shirt and a hat, is seen floating effortlessly in the water. He uses a tube to help him stay afloat while performing gentle exercises with a ball. The actor's movements are smooth and flexible.

In the second slide, Dharmendra is seen doing arm and leg exercises as his instructor guides him through the motions. It serves as a great reminder that fitness isn't just about working out solo – it's about teamwork and getting the right support to stay strong and healthy.

Like Dharmendra, you should also try game-changer water exercises. Here's a list of 5 cool and fun exercises you can try next time you hit the pool:

1. Water Walking: It is like walking, but better. The resistance from the water helps tone your muscles while being easy on your knees. Walk briskly around the pool or try walking backwards for a challenge.

2. Water Jogging: Take it up a notch by jogging in place or around the pool. The water's resistance adds intensity to the workout and helps you burn more calories.

3. Flutter Kicks: Hold onto the poolside, keep your body straight and flutter kick your legs. This is a great way to work your core and legs while staying cool. Bonus: you will feel like you are swimming without having to do all the strokes.

4. Leg Raises: Stand in the shallow end and hold onto the side for balance. Slowly raise your legs to the side, working your hip flexors and glutes. Switch sides after a set. It is low-impact and super effective.

5. Water Push-ups: Stand with your hands on the pool edge, elbows bent. Push yourself away from the edge, then slowly lower back down. It is like doing a push-up, but the water resistance makes it feel like you are levitating.