Dharmendra Explores Water Fitness: 5 Pool Exercises For A Full-Body Workout

In one of the videos, Dharmendra is seen doing arm and leg exercises as his instructor guides him through the motions

Read Time: 2 mins
Dharmendra shared this image

Dharmendra, the Bollywood legend, is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to staying fit. At 89, he continues to work on himself for a healthy life. On Monday, the actor shared a video of himself working out in the pool and it is truly inspiring.

In the video, Dharmendra, wearing a T-shirt and a hat, is seen floating effortlessly in the water. He uses a tube to help him stay afloat while performing gentle exercises with a ball. The actor's movements are smooth and flexible.

In the second slide, Dharmendra is seen doing arm and leg exercises as his instructor guides him through the motions. It serves as a great reminder that fitness isn't just about working out solo – it's about teamwork and getting the right support to stay strong and healthy.

Like Dharmendra, you should also try game-changer water exercises. Here's a list of 5 cool and fun exercises you can try next time you hit the pool:

1. Water Walking: It is like walking, but better. The resistance from the water helps tone your muscles while being easy on your knees. Walk briskly around the pool or try walking backwards for a challenge.

2. Water Jogging: Take it up a notch by jogging in place or around the pool. The water's resistance adds intensity to the workout and helps you burn more calories.

3. Flutter Kicks: Hold onto the poolside, keep your body straight and flutter kick your legs. This is a great way to work your core and legs while staying cool. Bonus: you will feel like you are swimming without having to do all the strokes.

4. Leg Raises: Stand in the shallow end and hold onto the side for balance. Slowly raise your legs to the side, working your hip flexors and glutes. Switch sides after a set. It is low-impact and super effective.

5. Water Push-ups: Stand with your hands on the pool edge, elbows bent. Push yourself away from the edge, then slowly lower back down. It is like doing a push-up, but the water resistance makes it feel like you are levitating.

Dharmendra, Swimming, Fitness
