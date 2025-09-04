Designer Donatella Versace, Actor Sonam Kapoor Say Goodbye To Giorgio Armani: "The World Lost A Giant Today"

A stalwart of the Italian fashion landscape, the legendary designer Giorgio Armani died at the age of 91 today. He died at home, as confirmed by the official social media page of his fashion house.

Donatella Versace, herself a celebrated Italian fashion designer, was among the first to express her grief. She took to her Instagram stories to re-share Armani's official post confirming the news of his death, adding a white heart and a flying dove emoji.

Instagram/Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace also wrote a note as she shared a picture of Giorgio Armani on her feed. She said, "The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever."

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to the fashion icon. She posted a series of pictures with Armani and wrote in the caption, "Thank you, Mr Armani, you will be missed".

The Armani Group Confirms The News

The fashion house announced on Instagram that the Italian fashion icon had died.

"With infinite condolences, the Armani Group announces the passing of its inventor, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.

"Mr Armani, as he was always respectfully and affectionately called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he worked until the last days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the various ever-new projects in progress and yet to come.

"Over the years, Giorgio Armani created a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and precision. He was driven by inexorable curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Throughout this journey, he cultivated an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to communicate with everyone. Always attentive to the needs of the community, he committed himself on many fronts, especially to his beloved Milan.

"The Armani Group, with fifty years of history, has grown with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani has always made independence, thought, and action his hallmark. The company today, as always, reflects this spirit. The family and employees will continue to carry the Group forward with respect for and continuity of these values.

"The viewing will be open from Saturday, 6 September, and will continue until Sunday, 7 September, from 9 am to 6 pm, in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, near the Armani/Teatro. According to Mr Armani's expressed wishes, the funeral will be held privately," the post read.

