Indian Stars Who Shared A Timeless Bond With Giorgio Armani, From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Sonam Kapoor

The world of fashion is mourning the loss of Giorgio Armani, the Italian designer whose name became synonymous with timeless elegance. Armani, who passed away at 91, leaves behind not just a fashion empire but also an unmatched influence on celebrities across the globe, including India. Over the decades, many Indian stars developed a special relationship with the designer, some as loyal wearers of his creations on international red carpets, others as personal admirers of his craftsmanship.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Among the Indian stars most closely associated with Armani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stands tall. As a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, she often turned to Armani's gowns for her appearances. In 2015, Aishwarya was personally invited by Giorgio Armani to attend his fashion house's 40th anniversary celebrations in Milan.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor also had a longstanding connection with Armani. Known for her fearless fashion choices, she was spotted front row at Armani's Paris showcase and later in Milan as a special guest of the brand. In an interview with Vogue, Sonam once said, "Mr. Armani is a living legend. He has created a look that transcends fashion, he makes women feel powerful".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's global fashion journey has been closely tied to luxury houses, and Armani is one she has repeatedly returned to. Whether it was a glittering gown at a Bulgari event in Rome in 2024 or red-carpet appearances at Hollywood galas, Priyanka often turned to Armani for his clean lines and subtle glamour.

Shahid Kapoor

It wasn't just actresses who gravitated towards Armani, Shahid Kapoor too has embraced the brand's refined approach to menswear. In 2017, he experienced the Giorgio Armani "Made to Measure" service, which tailors bespoke suits for clients.

Isha Ambani

India's fashion-forward business scion Isha Ambani has also made Armani a part of her personal style. At the flagship launch of Tira in Mumbai in 2024, she wore a custom Giorgio Armani satin suit that became the talk of the evening. The tailored look embodied Armani's philosophy of understated yet powerful dressing.

Alia Bhatt

During the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt stunned in a bejewelled navy gown from the house of Armani Prive. It was showcased in their spring/summer 2025 line.

For Indian celebrities, wearing Armani was never just about fashion, it was about stepping into a world of elegance defined by quiet confidence. From Cannes red carpets to intimate luxury fittings, his creations became part of their personal journeys.