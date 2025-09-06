Giorgio Armani's Funeral: Donatella Versace, Milan Mayor, Among Hundreds Paying Final Respects To Celebrated Designer

Giorgio Armani has died on a Thursday at age 91, passing peacefully at his home in central Milan surrounded by loved ones. His fashion house confirmed that he worked until the very end. One of his final undertakings-a runway show marking 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani brand-is still scheduled to close Milan Fashion Week later this month.

Hundreds of ordinary admirers and VIPs gathered in Milan over the weekend to pay their last respects to Giorgio Armani, remembered by the city's mayor as a "man of extraordinary elegance" who left an indelible mark on both Milan and the global fashion world.

Armani Theater where the funeral took place. Photo: AFP

At the Armani Theater, where the designer once presented his ready-to-wear collections, mourners filed past the coffin, which was adorned with white roses and flanked by carabinieri honour guards in ceremonial dress. Soft piano music by Ludovico Einaudi filled the hall, where candles in paper bags cast a shimmering light. A large projection of Armani smiling and waving carried his parting words: "The mark I hope to leave is one of commitment, respect and genuine care for people and for reality. That's where everything truly begins."

Among the mourners was Donatella Versace, who laid a bouquet of white flowers and left without speaking.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala shared a personal memory of a phone call he received from Armani during a city scandal last year: "True friends show themselves. I am your true friend," Sala recalled. "Milan is full of signs of Armani. It will be impossible to forget him."

Lines of mourners stretched down the block as thousands paid tribute. One woman, Annamaria Longo Dorni, traveled over two hours from Lago Maggiore wearing a midnight blue Armani jacket. "You put it on, and you're perfect. It's always up to date, even after 20 years," she said.

Hundreds of people attend Armani's funeral. Photo: AFP

The public viewing will continue through Sunday, followed by a private funeral. The Italian government has declared Monday a day of national mourning in his honour.

Armani's legacy is deeply woven into Milan's fabric. His landmarks include the Armani/Silos museum, his historic headquarters, flagship stores, hotel, and the theater where his shows took place. His patronage extended to cultural institutions such as Teatro alla Scala, and he owned the Olimpia Milan basketball team. His presence is still visible across the city in permanent billboards at Linate Airport and in the Brera district-symbols of his pioneering approach to fashion communication.

Globally, Armani leaves behind one of the most influential fashion empires, with annual revenues surpassing 2.3 billion euros and a personal net worth estimated between USD 10 and USD 12 billion. He is celebrated for pioneering "quiet luxury" and soft tailoring, shaping not only high fashion but also mainstream culture. Designers like LVMH Prize-winner Soshi Otsuki cite him as a lasting influence, proof that Armani's minimalist yet powerful vision continues to inspire new generations.

Tributes have poured in worldwide from celebrities and fashion icons, including Ralph Lauren, Julia Roberts, Anna Wintour, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite his private nature, a priest revealed that Armani attended daily Mass, adding another intimate dimension to the portrait of a man who revolutionized modern style while remaining quietly devoted in his personal life.

Milan will continue to honor him during this month's Fashion Week, where his 50th anniversary show and a planned retrospective at the Pinacoteca di Brera will serve as a final salute to the city's most beloved designer.