Desi Internet's New Favourite Summer Outfit For Gen Z Boys? The Humble Indian Maxi

For decades, the Indian maxi or nightie occupied a very specific place in popular culture. It was the dress associated with mothers, grandmothers, afternoon chores, neighbourhood grocery runs (if you're brave enough), and lazy summer evenings at home.

It was practical rather than fashionable, comfortable rather than cool.

But if social media is anything to go by, the humble nightie is having an unexpected second life. And this time, it is Gen Z boys leading the charge.

What began as an Internet joke has rapidly turned into a full-blown summer trend, with young men proudly wearing colourful floral maxis and nighties while travelling, shopping, riding motorcycles, and documenting the entire experience online for Instagram Reels.

Somewhere between irony and genuine appreciation, the garment once dismissed as ordinary has become one of the Internet's favourite summer fashion statements.

The Great Nightie takeover

Scroll through Instagram or YouTube Shorts and you'll find no shortage of young men embracing the maxi dress.

One viral reel shows a group of friends wearing bright printed nighties while travelling on bikes.

Another features an influencer doing a "nightie haul", showcasing different designs with so much enthusiasm.

Another creator jokingly declared that the nightie had become the "national male dress" of India.

The contrast between conventional ideas of masculinity and a garment traditionally associated with Indian homemakers creates memeable content.

Yet beneath the jokes lies something else: genuine admiration for just how comfortable the outfit is.

As temperatures continue to climb across much of India every summer, many creators have discovered what generations of Indian women already knew. Loose-fitting cotton dresses are remarkably effective at beating the heat.

Long Before Social Media Discovered It

The maxi itself was never originally Indian.

The maxi dress emerged internationally during the fashion revolution of the 1960s and 1970s, when designers popularised long, flowing silhouettes that contrasted with the shorter hemlines dominating previous decades.

India encountered the garment through broader Western fashion influences during the colonial and post-colonial period. Unlike the sari, salwar kameez, or lehenga, the maxi was not rooted in traditional Indian dress.

Yet over time, something interesting happened. Indians adapted it to local lifestyles, climates, and preferences.

What arrived as a Western fashion item slowly transformed into something that felt entirely at home in Indian households. Cotton fabrics, colourful prints, modest cuts, and practical tailoring made it ideal for everyday life.

Eventually, the maxi became less associated with international fashion trends and more with comfort-focused Indian dressing.

The Story Of The Indian Nightie

The modern Indian nightie followed a similar journey.

Its origins can be traced back to Victorian-era nightgowns in Britain. Originally designed as sleepwear, these garments were intended for private use rather than daily public life.

When the style arrived in India, it was initially treated much the same way: as clothing meant for bedtime.

Over the years, however, Indian women redefined its purpose.

The garment proved perfectly suited to India's climate. It was airy, easy to wash, affordable, modest, and comfortable during long, humid summers. Unlike more structured clothing, it allowed unrestricted movement while managing household work, childcare, and daily routines.

Slowly but steadily, the nightie escaped the bedroom. What had once been sleepwear became all-day home wear.

Importantly, this transformation was not driven by fashion brands or designers. It was shaped by ordinary women who simply found the garment practical for everyday life.

The Kerala Connection

Any discussion about the nightie's rise in India is incomplete without mentioning Kerala.

Many accounts connect the garment's widespread popularity to the Gulf migration boom of the 1970s and 1980s. As large numbers of Malayali men travelled to Gulf countries for work, they often returned with gifts for family members, including loose, comfortable dresses inspired by clothing commonly worn across the region.

The style quickly found favour in Kerala's hot and humid climate.

Originally designed as sleepwear, these garments were intended for private use rather than daily public life. Photo: LinkedIn

From there, its popularity spread across southern India and eventually into homes around the country.

The nightie became a familiar sight across economic classes and generations. Whether in cities, towns, or villages, it evolved into one of India's most recognisable pieces of domestic clothing.

From "Mummy Dress" To Internet Fashion

For years, the nightie carried a somewhat complicated reputation.

It was often portrayed in films, television shows, and memes as the uniform of the Indian homemaker. Many viewed it as practical but unfashionable. It became shorthand for domesticity and middle-class life.

But fashion trends have a habit of reinventing themselves. The nightie appears to be experiencing its own revival.

What makes the current trend particularly interesting is that social media users are embracing the garment's perceived uncoolness rather than trying to hide it.

Comfort Wins Every Time

Perhaps the biggest reason behind the trend's popularity is that it arrives at a moment when comfort has become one of fashion's most important values.

The rise of oversized silhouettes, relaxed fits, loungewear, and athleisure has already shown that younger consumers increasingly prioritise ease over formality.

In that context, the maxi's return does not seem quite so surprising.

After all, it is loose, breathable, inexpensive, and ideal for Indian summers.