Dermatologist Approved DIY Masks Every Bride-To-Be Should Try For Flawless Skin

Your wedding day is one of the most photographed moments of your life, and every bride wants to look her best, beginning with her skin. While salon treatments can give you an instant glow, there is something truly satisfying about crafting homemade face masks that nourish, brighten and prep your skin.

Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar shares some natural, easy-to-make masks that are gentle yet effective, helping you tackle dullness, dryness and uneven tone in the run-up to your big day. Here are masks you can trust to get radiant skin that shines in every photo.

Dermatologist Recommended DIY Masks For Brides-To-Be

1. Honey

DIY honey masks hydrate, exfoliate and soothe the skin. Dr Garekar writes, "They also contain antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects to combat acne, promote a brighter complexion and reduce signs of ageing."

Honey's natural humectant properties draw moisture into the skin, its enzymes gently remove dead cells, and its antimicrobial qualities help clear pores and fight bacteria that cause pimples, she adds.

2. Yoghurt

These masks moisturise, gently exfoliate and soothe irritated skin thanks to lactic acid and probiotics. They may also help reduce inflammation, brighten the complexion by inhibiting melanin production and protect against ageing.

3. Oat

Oatmeal is beneficial for the skin due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and moisturising properties, shared the dermatologist. The mask works for various skin types by providing deep hydration, controlling oil, reducing redness and improving skin tone.

4. Papaya

DIY papaya masks gently exfoliate dead skin cells, leaving the skin smoother and brighter. They reduce pigmentation and dark spots, hydrate and soothe dry or irritated skin and help control acne by preventing clogged pores. Papaya also fights free radicals and promotes collagen production, giving you a more radiant and youthful complexion.

With these dermatologist-approved DIY masks, glowing bridal skin is just a few ingredients away.