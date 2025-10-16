'Curvy Girl' Ashley Graham Thanks Victoria's Secret For Fun Rampwalk: "It Means So Much To Me"

Pick any elite fashion magazine, and you will witness Ashley Graham featured in it. The renowned model is known for being outspoken about body positivity and promotes self-acceptance among women.

She was a part of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 that also featured Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, and Bella Hadid, among others. The American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer brand was once associated with promoting unrealistic beauty standards, but in recent years, it has been all about racial and body inclusivity.

Ashley Graham Walks For Victoria's Secret

While Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 was all about glamour and beauty, it featured models in all shapes, colours, and sizes. This year, Ashley Graham walked the ramp in a shimmery and laced black lingerie set.

While posing for the camera, she also donned black feathered wings, amping up her look.

She shared a carousel on her Instagram. The caption read, "That was so much fun!!! Thank you, @victoriassecret, for having me. It means too much to me that I get to represent curvy girls on your runway."

About Ashley Graham

Born in 1987, Ashley Graham is a model and television presenter. She was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD as a youth. In 2017, she published a book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, which put her on the map as an advocate for inclusive movement and body positivity.

Graham has been modelling since she was 12 years old and has featured in magazines like Bust Magazine, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Sports Illustrated, among others.

About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

On October 15, New York's sky lit up with Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. Walking for the runway were stunning models and TV personalities, like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Angel Reese, Precious Lee, Behati Prinsloo, Barbie Ferreira, and others.

The show has been making headlines for not just the sizzling lingerie collection that was showcased, but also for a mashup of Britney Spears's Toxic and Tere Mere Beech Mein from the 1981 Hindi classic, Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

