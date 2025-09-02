Comedian Matt Rife Buys Warren House, Claims Custody Of Haunted Annabelle Doll: <i>The Conjuring</i> Cast Reacts

Comedian Matt Rife has purchased the home of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the couple who inspired the hit horror franchise The Conjuring. With it, Matt Rife has become the new "guardian" of the infamous Annabelle doll.

Matt Rife shared the news with his fans in a recent Instagram post. Posting a string of pictures of the haunted doll through the years, the comedian wrote, "I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!! If you know me, you know I'm obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted."

"You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I'm incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history," he added.

Check out the post here:

How Did The Conjuring Stars Reacted

Actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who portrayed Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring franchise, shared their thoughts on Matt Rife purchasing the Warren home and museum. In an interview with People, Vera Farmiga said, "I'd love to pick his brain" adding that she would like to know "what his intentions are".

Patrick Wilson added, "It's a private little street. There are neighbours everywhere. [The Warrens] lived in the same house for a long, long time, so it's not like some estate on a massive acreage. It's just on a block. It's a normal house on a street in Monroe, Connecticut. So I am curious. I can't imagine the people that live on that street want lines of cars paying money to go into the house."

"I hope he doesn't have a garage sale," Farmiga joked. "That'd be funny," Wilson chimed in with a laugh.

What's The Story Behind The House

The Conjuring house is loosely based on the real-life story of Roger and Carolyn Perron who moved into the Rhode Island farmhouse in 1971 with their five daughters, Andrea, Nancy, Christine, Cindy and April. They lived there until 1980 before moving out due to reported paranormal activities.

In a 2021 interview with Global News, Andrea (one of the daughters) shared, "We all experienced encounters with spirits. Some were unpleasant, some were lovely, cordial and communicative. From benign to benevolent to oblivious to mean-spirited, the spirits were just like us, a wide variety of personalities."

Andrea, in her 2011 book House of Darkness: House of Light, recounted the events that happened while she and her family lived in the house. The book is the inspiration behind the cult movie franchise - The Conjuring.