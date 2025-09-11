1.5 Million Dollar <i>Conjuring</i> House To Go On Sale This Halloween, YouTubers Top List Of Buyers

The infamous antique farmhouse that inspired the superhit paranormal movie franchise The Conjuring is hitting the market just in time for Halloween.

Located in Rhode Island, the 18th-century farmhouse is set to go under the hammer on October 31 in a foreclosure auction, according to JJManning Auctioneers.

The property spans 8.5 acres and features a 3,000-square-foot home with 14 rooms, including three bedrooms and a library.

Photo credit: JJManning Auctioneers

The farmhouse, which is believed to be haunted, was owned by the Perron family in the 1970s.

They reported violent hauntings in the house, which later became the inspiration for the 2013 film The Conjuring, whose success went on to spawn a money-spinning film series whose final installment The Conjuring: Last Rites released in cinemas last week.

Now, the property is facing foreclosure due to financial issues and will be auctioned off on Halloween.

The 8.5-acre Conjuring House estate last hit the market in 2022 and was sold to Bale Fire LLC, a company run by Boston developer and self-described medium Jacqueline Nunez, for 1.5 million dollars. Under her ownership, the 18th-century farmhouse was transformed into a paranormal tourism business, featuring overnight stays and ghost tours.

Photo credit: JJManning Auctioneers

However, the venture faced numerous challenges. In 2023, Nunez accused her property manager of theft, claiming a spirit had informed her of the alleged misconduct. This led to a legal battle with former employees over pay and treatment, reported WPRI.

Soon after, town officials revoked Nunez's entertainment license due to safety concerns and discrepancies in her documentation. Despite losing her license, Nunez continued to run tours, which resulted in guest complaints about cancelled events and denied refunds.

Photo credit: JJManning Auctioneers

The business ultimately collapsed under financial strain, leading to a mortgage default and foreclosure auction scheduled for Halloween.

Meanwhile, comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee have expressed interest in buying The Conjuring house. Notably, they already own another haunted property in Connecticut that has ties to Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators at the centre of The Conjuring films.