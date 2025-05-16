Bookmark Chitrangda Singh's Signature Makeup For A Bronzed And Beautiful Look

Chitrangda Singh knows how to score a winning beauty look each time she drops a photo dump on her social media. This time around too, the Khel Khel Mein actress delivered a winning beauty look in her signature glam avatar. The 48-year-old star was seen dolled-up in a full glam bronzed and beautiful look enhanced with a touch of her silver and brown smokey eyes.

Chitrangda Singh has proven yet again that she is a beauty diva for all seasons. The Gaslight actress made jaws drop as she did her glam to ace a makeup moment that she recently served on the gram. The beauty look boasted of a beaming complexion attained with a mix of a full coverage foundation and bronzing drops. She teamed this with arched brows that framed her face just right along with silver and brown eyeshadow laden smokey eyes completed with a black eyeliner and mascara for a dramatic lashes look.

Chitrangda's gorgeous face was adorned with a contour around her cheekbones and nose bridge to give her a snatched look. To this she added a radiant berry blush placed right on the apples of her cheeks that added a bit of life and colour back to it. Last but not least, a Nutella inspired chocolate brown lip gloss gave her pretty pout the ideal amount of colour and shine at the same time. Chitrangda's makeup and hair for the day was done courtesy of celebrity hair and makeup artist, Alina Adil.

If Chitrangda's glam avatar was so on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? She added the perfect crowning glory to her look with her streaked hair being styled in a true-blue salon styled open waves look.

Chitrangda Singh's bronzed makeup moment gets a thumbs up from the beauty Gods.

