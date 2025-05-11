Advertisement

Chitrangda Singh Paints A Picture Of Serenity In An Ivory Silk Corset, Skirt And Cape Ensemble

Chitrangda Singh makes a sartorial statement in an ivory silk three-piece set, by designer Divya Aggawarl

Chitrangda Singh slays an ethnic avatar in an ivory three-piece set by Divya Aggarwal

Bollywood actress, Chitrangda Singh has decided to set her fans and followers' hearts ablaze yet again with her latest sartorial drop on her Instagram. The Khel Khel Mein star donned a pristine ivory ensemble for this outing that made heads turn and how.

Chitrangda Singh looked like a vision in ivory as she posed for the shutterbugs wearing a silk ensemble from the shelves of the deisgner, Divya Aggarwal. The three-piece ethnic wear set featured a cropped corset top silver beadwork and pearl embellishments laden all over. She teamed this with a pair of high waist pleated silk dhoti skirt that hugged her body live a glove and accentuated her curves. Chitrangda layered the ensemble with a see-through georgette cape that came with a statement shoulder design with beadwork details embroidered in a pretty pattern.

Chitrangda accessorised the look with a pair of open toe heels, a pair of diamond shaped dangler earrings, a couple of old gold and a chrome bracelets stacked on her wrist.

The 48-year-old actress's layered tresses were styled into a salon style voluminous blow out with open waves. Glam wise, she went for her signature bronzed glam avatar with a beaming and bronzer laden complexion, highlighted highpoints of her face, a smokey grey eye look, a touch of berry blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a chocolate nude hued lip gloss to wrap up the look with a bit of shimmer and shine.

Chitrangda Singh's ivory silk ensemble made for a picture perfect and pristine attire.

