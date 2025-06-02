Chitrangda Singh Is A Bewitching Beauty In A Black Gown

Chitrangda Singh is truly a fashion powerhouse. Whether she's dazzling on the red carpet or sharing a casual snap on Instagram, she always knows how to serve head-turning looks. While we eagerly await her to light up the screen in Housefull 5, the fashionista is keeping us hooked with her impeccable style.

Chitrangda recently shared a set of jaw-dropping photos that instantly brightened our day. Styled to perfection by Namrata, the actress stunned in a black gown from Mark Bumgarner's luxury label – and the drama was turned all the way up.

The chic piece perfectly balanced structure with elegance. An intricate checkerboard-style texture across the bodice added depth without any flashy embellishments. The gown hugged the diva's figure perfectly and flowed into a straight, floor-length silhouette with a dramatic cape-like drape over one shoulder. A high slit at the back added just the right touch of sass to the look.

Chitrangda Singh kept her accessories minimal yet striking. She wore statement diamond danglers that added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look. Her chunky diamond rings were glamorous but tasteful. Her classic nude heels let the gown steal the spotlight while giving her that sky-high finish.

The actress' beauty look was equally powerful. Her hair, parted to the side, was styled poker-straight with a smooth, glossy finish. Makeup-wise, she went for classic glam – smoky eyes with fluttery lashes, perfectly shaped brows and a bold matte red lip colour. Her skin looked radiant, glowing from within, with a subtle highlight on the cheekbones to complete the look.

Every detail of this look was crafted with purpose – sleek, chic and unapologetically bold!