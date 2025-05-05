Chitrangada Singh Steals Fashion Headlines With Her Halterneck Midi Dress

Chitrangda Singh is a true-blue fashion icon. Traditional wear or Western fits, the actress can pull off just about anything with grace. And guess what? She kicked off the week with a fashion treat on Instagram. The diva dropped a series of jaw-dropping looks. While each outfit was stunning, one particular ensemble had us looking for our jaws on the floor.

Chitrangda wore a Kaliana Midi Dress from the label FRISKY- and it was a total head-turner. The dress came in a striking blue and green colour combo that instantly stood out. Hugging her curves in all the right places, the silhouette looked like a dream.

The midi length of the dress complemented her look, and the side split and ruched details accentuated the look even more.

If you are wondering whether this look can survive the summer heat, the answer is a big YES! The dress is crafted from 52% cotton and 48% linen with 100% cotton lining. This makes it both stylish and breathable. Sounds like a total win-win, doesn't it?

To elevate the look, Chitrangda Singh paired the dress with black square-toe stiletto heels. For jewellery, the Desi Boyz actress chose gold dangler earrings and a few chic rings, keeping things minimal but impactful.

Adding some glam, Chitrangda's makeup was absolutely amazing! The nude lip colour complemented her attire and look perfectly. A hint of pink on the cheeks and mascara-loaded lashes also looked good. The actress' well-defined brows added structure, while highlighter and contouring brought the right dimension. As for the hair, the star's blown-out tresses with a centre parting gave major hair goals.

Chitrangda Singh did not just wear the dress- she owned it. Would you rock a look like this for your next brunch or an evening outing?