Sonakshi Sinha's Simple Steps To Get Ready For A Modern <i>Mehfil</i>

Sonakshi Sinha has always been quite a beauty guru, who slays pretty much all the looks she does. But her true charm shines through when she dolls up in a true-blue desi girl avatar.

After her marriage with actor Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi has become a bit of a YouTuber, influencer and vlogger fused into one and has been dishing out non-stop get ready with me routines for her fans and followers. Her followers, meanwhile, are busy taking beauty notes.

In sync with her newfound beauty guru persona, Sonakshi Sinha aced an ethnic-coded beauty look that she sported to attend a modern mehfil she was invited to by her friend.

The 37-year-old actress looked like a total desi diva after a dolling-up session.

Let us now spill the beans on how she achieved her ethnic look.

She started off by prepping her lips and skin using the Classic Carmex lip balm and the HUDA Beauty Easy Blur Primer. Next, she used her Natasha Moor No Bag Vibes Under-Eye Corrector to colour correct her under eye dark circles, and blended it in with her fingers. Following this, she went on to use the Natasha Moor Liquid Magic Cream Concealer in shade 3 to brighten up her under-eye patches and blended it in around her eyes and temple area with a wet beauty blender. Using her MAC Studio Fix Every-Wear, All Over Face Pen foundation she perfected her base by spreading it all over her face, starting with her cheeks using a Kat Von D number 10 foundation brush, which gave her a flawless visage. Unlike her makeup artists, Sonakshi swears by doing her face base glam first to set the canvas ready for to go ahead with the eye, cheek and lip makeup further. Next, she hopped on to the contour bandwagon using the Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer in the shade Blaze to chisel her cheekbones, nose bridge and jawline with a fluffy contour brush. She followed it up with the Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Concealer under the contour to add the perfect shadow and light effect to give her face that perfectly snatched look. Using the KIRO Beauty Wonder Wand Multi-Stick in Celestial Glow Highlighter, she added the perfect golden glow to the highpoints of her cheeks. She got her Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in the shade Caramel next for her perfectly arched brows that framed her face to perfection. Sonakshi aced her eye look using her Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, by adding an overall wash of brown shadow all over her eyelids. She then created a smokey gradient on her crease using the darker brown and black shadow and blended it with a brush to attain an angular eye look. She added the final touch of black smokey eye glam to her look using a MAC Extreme Black, In Extreme Dimension 24 Hour Kajal Eyeliner, and the Maybelline Colossal Kajal in Super Black by lining her upper eyelid with them and smudged them using an fine brush for a smudged look that she finished off with the charcoal black eyeshadow in the Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette. She used the same shadow to line her lower lids and added the Maybelline Colossal Kajal in Super Black in her waterline and tighten her upper waterline. This gave her the perfect almond eye look. Sonakshi gave her eyes a dramatic lash effect using a pair of thicker-than-usual false eyelashes that she stuck using the Sephora Clear Eyelash Glue. She didn't forget to add a thick coat of the Lancome Hypnose Waterproof Mascara on her lower lashes and even used it on the upper lashes to create a uniform look. Next, using the Tarte Tarteist Black Eyeliner Pen, she lined her upper lash line to cover up any glitter from the shadow and add the perfect finishing touch to her eyes. She used her new favourite lip product for her lips which is the DIAM Beauty Soft Filter Blurring Pot In Shade in the variant Verified to add the perfect peachy nude tint like colour and finish to her pout. Sonakshi powdered her face using the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Translucent Pressed Powder to lock in all the cream products and give her pretty face the perfect matte finish for the summer season. Last but not the least, she finished off her look using a trusty black bindi. She styled her tresses to match her makeup of the day using her special straightening iron and a tail comb that gave her perfectly sleek open tresses look. Sonakshi didn't forget to add her stick on SOEZI nails in a dual chrome black and mustard colour to give the perfect coffin shaped manicure.

Sonakshi Sinha's modern mehfil-ready ethnic beauty look gets a glam green flag.

