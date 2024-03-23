Chase Sunsets At Serengeti National Park Like Kareena Kapoor Does With Her Family

Chase Sunsets At Serengeti National Park Like Kareena Kapoor Does

Ahead of Crew's release, Kareena Kapoor has allowed herself to take a break from her work commitments. She has jetted off to the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, soaking in some “Serengeti Sun”. On Instagram Stories, the actress dropped a picture from the window, featuring the crimson skies and blaring Sun, peeking through the canopy of branches from towering trees. The following image captured Kareena inside a tent-like premises. Her back was turned away from the camera as she admired the view ahead. Clear blue skies, laden with puffy clouds and sheer greenery all around made up for a picturesque treat.

Also Read: Tabu, Kriti Sanon And Kareena Kapoor In Flowing Maxis And What Not In The Crew's New Song, Naina

Kareena Kapoor is in Serengeti with her family

If Kareena Kapoor's snaps have triggered the wildlife explorer in you, here are all the details you must know about Serengeti National Park:

Kareena Kapoor is in Serengeti with her family

The Serengeti National Park was one of the first locations to be recognised as a World Heritage Site in 1981. This region was identified as having a distinct ecosystem in the late 1950s. It helped in offering a great insight into the workings of the natural world and demonstrated the true dynamic nature of ecosystems.

How To Reach

By Air: Kilimanjaro International Airport (JRO), is the suggested entry point to the Serengeti National Park. The airport is roughly 200 miles or 320 kilometres from the southern entrance of the park.

By Road: For those willing to travel by road, there are also drive-in safaris available, which depart from the town of Arusha and will take you approximately eight hours.

Travel Advisories

1. Don't pack bright clothes for the safari and opt for neutral shades like black and olives.

2. A foldable hat, light footwear, and a pair of socks are recommended.

3. Do not wear military or camouflaged attire.

4. Binoculars, cameras, insect repellents, and sunscreens should be carried

5. It is strictly prohibited to step out from the safari vehicle for safety purposes.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Tabu's Crew Beauty Looks Give Airhostess Chic A Smooth Landing

Safari Planning

There are six distinct safari areas to be explored which are:

1. Seronera and South Central

2. South Eastern and Ndutu

3. Western Corridor

4. Grumeti Game Reserve

5. Serengeti Mara

6. Northern Plains and Lobo

Animals To Be Spotted

The Park is home to lions, leopards, cheetahs, African elephants, giraffes, zebra, hyenas, Rhinos, aquatic animals like crocodiles, and a vast variety of aerial creatures.

When are you headed to Serengeti?

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Casts Her Spell On Us In A Cutout Fringe Dress On The Cover Of Vogue Arabia