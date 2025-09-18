Can Eating More Fibre Help You Live Longer?

Gut health isn't just about digestion. It affects immunity, energy levels, inflammation - and possibly how long you live. But does the science support the claim (according to a viral Instagram post) that more fibre increases lifespan?

How Fibre Helps

Fibre works in multiple ways: it feeds beneficial gut bacteria, supports healthy digestion, helps control cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and reduces constipation.

Together, these effects may explain why people who consume fibre-rich diets appear to live longer and healthier lives. That said, experts caution that while the link is strong, most of the evidence comes from observational studies, so it shows an association rather than absolute proof of cause and effect.

What The Evidence Says On Fibre And Longevity

In a recent post where Dr Saurabh Sethi, gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford, was sharing tips to improve gut health, he shares, "eat more high-fibre foods. For example, chia seeds, berries, and oatmeal. These are all high in fibre. People who eat more fibre, live longer and have less acid reflux and less constipation. Aim for 30 grams of fibre daily."

Science also agrees. There is scientific evidence, particularly from large observational cohort studies, that higher fibre intake is associated with lower risk of death (all-cause mortality) and death from specific causes like CVD (heart disease) and cancer.

A 2024 systematic review of 64 prospective studies (3.5 million participants) found higher total fibre intake was associated with 23% lower all-cause mortality, 26% lower cardiovascular mortality, and 22% lower cancer mortality; insoluble fibre and fibre from whole grains/cereals showed particularly strong associations.

Another 2024 meta-analysis reported inverse relationships between dietary fiber and all-cause, cardiovascular, and cancer mortality, with cereal fiber consistently protective and a non-linear dose - response suggesting benefits become evident above roughly 15 g/day, with additional gains at higher intakes.

However, too much fibre suddenly may cause gas bloating; people with certain GI conditions may need tailored fibre types.

How To Take Care Of Your Gut

According to Dr Sheti:

Eat more prebiotic foods like garlic, onions, and asparagus, which act as fuel for good bacteria.

Add probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kimchi, or idli, to introduce healthy bacteria.

Increase high-fibre foods like chia seeds, berries, and oatmeal, aiming for around 30 grams daily.

Drink enough water, as fibre needs fluid to work effectively.

Bottomline

Higher fibre intake is linked with longer life, chiefly through reduced risks of heart disease, some cancers and type 2 diabetes, and through better gut health and inflammation control, but more research is needed to establish fibre's efficacy.

