By Meditating Or Journaling, Shraddha Kapoor Believes That "Living A Balanced Life Is Non-Negotiable" For Her

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is a woman of many talents. Apart from her acting skills, the star is an avid fitness and wellness enthusiast. For the cover shoot interview of Elle Magazine for November 2024, Shraddha talked about her journey into the world of wellness and described how balance is the most important aspect for her. The star spoke about how she loves to practice meditation or journaling her thoughts. She also loves spending time with her dogs to find balance between her work life and personal life. She states how “living a balanced life is non-negotiable" for her.

The star also revealed secrets about her beauty and fitness routine. She said, “I swear by icing before makeup, good skincare products, and healthy eating.” Talking about her secret weapon, she said that she loves to use essential oils and sometimes blends the oils herself. She finds it a “fun, almost meditative” activity.

Moving further, Shraddha also talked about what fitness generally means to her. She stated that she does not rely on one form of exercise, but she believes in doing it all, from yoga to high-intensity interval training. Apart from different forms of exercise, one thing that brings her immense joy is dancing. The star loves to dance her heart out as its energises her whole mood and body. Shraddha's love for fitness is easy and effective. Her wellness journey involves all the simple yet effective habits that she elevates with consistency and determination.

Shraddha also talked about her strength, which describes her personality. She talked about the lesson she learnt from her actor-father before entering the industry, which shaped her and her work ethics. She stated, "The biggest lesson I've learned from my dad is to stay humble and grateful.”

From beauty to wellness, Shraddha Kapoor loves to keep her routine simple and healthy.

