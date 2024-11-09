Bhumi Pednekar On Love, Marriage And Her "Type": "Want Somebody Who Is Kind"

Apart from her great acting skills, one thing Bhumi Pednekar is known for is her confidence. In a recent episode of Tinder Swipe Ride, the actress gave her candid take on love, dating, and marriage. The star revealed why personality matters more than looks for her and how kindness is her ultimate "type." Talking about love and marriage, she expressed her view that love is about finding the right partner. She said, “I definitely want marriage, but only with the right person—I never want to be in an unhappy relationship again. I am not in a rush for anything. Whenever it may happen, 10 years from now, 20 years from now, or even tomorrow, it should be the right person.”

Bhumi also discussed the qualities he wants in her ideal partner, she said, “I think at this point, I truly want somebody who is kind, who is good to people around them, and who is proud of what I'm doing. I think it's so important for your partner to find pride in your achievements.” For Bhumi, kindness outweighs looks, whether it's showing respect to others or supporting each other's achievements. She further discussed how embracing self-acceptance has helped her for deep and meaningful connections.

Giving her fans dating advice on the episode. She revealed that dating for her is about staying true to yourself, taking your time, and finding joy in the journey. For her, she proves the real attraction goes beyond appearance. It's about character, confidence, and connection.

