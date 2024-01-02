Bhumi Pednekar Made A Fierce Start To 2024 In A Leopard Cutout Swimsuit By The Beach

Bhumi Pednekar sends us to the closest beach through her holiday

The start of a new year against the backdrop of an endless horizon seems almost symbolic of all the opportunities the New Year brings. On a cold winter day, we are keeping ourselves, warm by vicariously soaking up some sun on the waterfront through the Bollywood stars, and the New Year celebration with her friends and family. For Bhumi Pednekar, it was also another excuse to let her swimsuits shine. What's a beach holiday without a swimsuit? Her swimsuit seen in her Instagram post among many other present in her suitcase, was a leopard-printed pick with large dark florals on it. Other than being unique with its Print, it also featured a large midriff cutout. Not only did we get a glimpse of her snatched waistline, but also her chiselled abs.

In a closer look, not only do we get to see the printed details of her swimsuit but also her layered accessories. Sunglasses are a definite for the beach but also her evil eye, name pendant and pearl choker layered together.

A New Year's Eve outfit would be far from dull for Bhumi Pednekar, especially on a holiday. A black outfit seems perfect for any occasion and also for the start of the New Year. but with a little glitter gives the rest of the months a foolproof recipe for a good one. That is why Bhumi Pednekar picked a plain black cod set topped with a glitter mash layer on top.

Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar Don't just look alike but dress like too. Swimsuits, bikinis or anything tropical and these ladies around for a great time

Bhumi Pednekar loves her swimsuits just as much as she loves the beach. If the start to 2024 was already so sick, we can't wait for what's more in store.

