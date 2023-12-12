Bhumi Pednekar In A Glitzy Gold Manish Malhotra Saree Doesn't Need To Do Much Else To Grab Our Attention

With December here in full swing, did you think ethnic fashion was in the rearview mirror? Not if you're Bhumi Pednekar. Rather than slipping in a sequin ensemble or holiday shades, the actress decided to take a turn in an ethnic ensemble that still had enough glitz to be considered appropriate for the holiday season. Because who needs to leave their traditional wear behind when you can look terrific in it even when it's December, right? At least, that's what we assume Bhumi is thinking.

In her latest series of photos on Instagram, Bhumi was snapped wearing a black and gold saree designed by Manish Malhotra. Over the dark tulle base, the saree features gold beading and sequin work in a floral pattern. While there's a smattering of gold over the base, the design borders the bottom of the garment. The pallu of her saree is draped vertically, rather than in the usual diagonal style. The draped length too features heavy handed gold and sequin designs in the floral style. Adding a contemporary edge to the saree is Bhumi's embellished blouse. With short capped sleeves and a dipped neckline with a gold studded pattern, it definitely gave a modern tilt to the traditional garment. Completing the outfit was a potli bag on her arm and a choker necklace.

Bhumi styled her streaked tresses in a low bun updo hairstyle, with loose sections framing either side of her face. Her shimmering lids were set with exaggerated winged eyeliner and a neutral lip with a tiny nose pin.



Now that's how you take festive style right into the holiday season.