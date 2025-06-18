Soft Waves, Bold Eyes And Some Sparkle: Bhumi Pednekar Gets It Right In A Black Ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar does not leave any stone unturned when it comes to her fashion game. After sparkling on the sets of The Royals, she has shared another glamourous look for her fans.

In a recent post, Bhumi Pednekar made a sartorial statement that felt like the perfect balance of elegance and modern glamour. She has donned a sleek black ensemble by Sabina Bilenko. It featured a strapless satin top paired with wide-leg black trousers.

While the co-ord is simple, the real show-stopper is the neckline. The dramatic crystal-embellished neckline is the centerpiece of the look, wrapped around her shoulders like a dazzling collar.

The shimmery silver-toned neckline adds a bit of texture and oomph to an otherwise basic outfit. Her glamorous, wavy hair matches the aesthetic of the fit. They are styled in loose, natural-looking waves that fall below her shoulders, giving it a relaxed yet stylish vibe.

For makeup, Bhumi's makeup artist Nicky Rajani emphasised her natural features with a dramatic flair. The base is matte with a subtle contour that accentuates her cheekbones. Her eyes are the standout element, featuring bold black kohl and a smokey eyeshadow that creates depth and intensity. The lashes look thick and voluminous, enhancing her almond-shaped eyes. Her brows are well-defined and frame her face beautifully. The mauve-nude lipstick brings the look together and lets the eyes be the focus of the makeup.

Bhumi Pednekar's look is a lesson in red-carpet glam, and we are taking notes!