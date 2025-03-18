Bhumi Pednekar Looks Boho Chic In A Brown Crochet Cape Set

Bhumi Pednekar's stunning style sensibilities have often left us impressed.

The actress yet again made heads turn with her impeccable fashion that was only meant to dish out notes.

The actress knows how to lend almost every silhouette a cool girl aesthetic. Her latest look is another contemporary style that we would want to add to our style diaries. Bhumi Pednekar aced a boho chic vibe in a stunning Nitya Bajaj co-ord set that came in a beautiful cocoa-toned hue.

She paired a plunging neckline brown bralette-like-top with embroidered drape skirt and matching cape. The crochet cape set came with delicate sequin and pearl hand embroidery enhanced with dangling coins and shells. The unique details simply elevated her look, making it perfect for summer. Matching gold-accented jewellery was a perfect choice to keep it chic.

For makeup, Bhumi opted for kohl-rimmed eyes that were topped with wispy lashes. Pink tinted lips and dewy glam was a perfect choice to complete her look.

