Bhumi Pednekar Adds Modern Touch To A Traditional <i>Saree</i> With Her Fresh Take On The Drape

Bhumi Pednekar Adds Modern Touch To A Traditional Saree With Her Fresh Take On The Drape

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a purple coloured saree as she takes a modern take on the drape

Read Time: 2 mins
Bhumi Pednekar Adds Modern Touch To A Traditional Saree With Her Fresh Take On The Drape

Bhumi Pednekar is a one-time fashionista, and her recent promotional outfits are proof. Be it Indian or Western, the star can do any look with utmost grace and perfection. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures of herself donning traditional attire. In the pictures, the star was looking stunning as ever in a purple-coloured saree.

Sharing the pictures, Bhumi wrote, "I love a good saree." In the pictures, we can see Bhumi donning a beautiful purple-coloured saree that came with sheer detailing and a traditional golden border. The border featured intricate floral detailings that added more elegance to the look. Ditching the Indian way of draping the saree, the star opted for a lehenga-like draping style while pinning the pallu at the sides, exposing her stylish blouse. The star further elevated her look by pairing it with a strapless blue blouse. Her blouse added a contrasting effect to her overall look. Her blouse featured matching floral work all over it with cut-out detailings added to the bodice that finely accentuated her curves. Letting her stylish outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a subtle diamond necklace, a pair of matching diamond earrings, and a bracelet. For her makeup, the star went with her signature subtle glam makeup, with a flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush, kohl-rimmed eyes, winged liner, wispy lashes, neatly done brows, glam smokey lids, pink nude lips, and a silver bindi. The star completed her look by styling her side-parted hair in a sleek bun, leaving a few wavy bangs framing her face, which added extra glam to her look.

