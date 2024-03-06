Bhumi Pednekar Is A Bright Sunshine Yellow Wedding Guest In A Fusion Lehenga Set

Bhumi Pednekar is the chicest wedding guest around town

Be it on the red carpet or during the festive season, Bhumi Pednekar's ethnic choices have always been top-notch. The actress's sartorial picks beautifully blend contemporary styles with traditional outfits. Yet again she is spreading ethnic charm with a contemporary touch. The actress slipped into a customised skirt set, coming from the shelves of the clothing label Punit Balana. The bright yellow two-piece set featured a criss-cross style blouse with a halter neckline. The backless number highlighted floral motifs in a soft, white hue. She teamed it with a matching asymmetrical skirt with a flowy hem. The high-waist bottom featured geometrical and floral motifs. The silver sequined lace on the waist turned out to be the only embellishment on the outfit. Bhumi Pednekar styled the look by partly tying her middle parted flowy tresses. A pair of heavy-duty traditional danglers in contrasting fuchsia pink hue completed her look. Apart from the danglers, Bhumi also picked yellow bangles and a gold bracelet from the accessories section. Her nude make-up looks included matte mauve lips, neutral eyeshadow, subtle winged eyeliner, generous blush and bushy brows.

Bhumi Pednekar also recently wore a stunning co-ord set, featuring a sleeveless crop top and an asymmetrical skirt. The backless top highlighted a cowl neck that extended upwards to form a halter neckline with noodle strings. The earthy-tone high-waist skirt came with a side slit. The co-ord set was elevated when the mustard-hued shrug came along and made things rather fabulous. But mind you, it only gets better from here. The actress matched the boho vibe of her outfit with oxidised jewellery which gives the otherwise modern outfit a rustic feel to it. She left her middle-parted hair open and styled with curled ends. A subtle smokey-eye look with pink lips completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar looks “pristine in all that white.” Courtesy: Anamika Khanna. The actress picked this embroidered Indo-western co-ord set that screamed ethereal from miles away. The three-piece set highlighted an embroidered sleeveless blouse-style crop top, which she paired with a dhoti-style silk skirt. Bhumi paired it all with a cape-like embroidered dupatta that rested on her shoulders.

Our style books are flooded with Bhumi Pednekar's fusion looks.

