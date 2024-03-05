Learn Horse Riding On Your Next Holiday In India Like Bhumi Pednekar On Her Jaipur Trip

Like Bhumi Pednekar, Learn Horse Riding With These Short-Term Courses

Horse riding is a unique experience for beginners and professionals alike. India's rich equestrian tradition offers excellent opportunities for both beginners and experienced riders to learn and enhance their horse-riding skills. If you are someone who would like to learn the skill and be adventurous like Bhumi Pednekar, here are a few schools in India that offer short-term courses. As seen on Bhumi, who shared through her social media account about her horse riding experience, you too can indulge in this new sport and have an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.

Learn Horse Riding At These Schools In India

1. The Indian National Stud Farm, Haryana

Located in Hisar in Haryana, the Indian National Stud Farm offers short-term courses for beginners and advanced riders. With well-trained horses and experienced instructors, this facility provides a safe and enjoyable learning environment. The courses cover basic riding techniques, horse care, and grooming.

2. The Japalouppe Equestrian Centre, Maharashtra

Situated near Pune, Maharashtra, the Japalouppe Equestrian Centre is a premier destination for horse riding enthusiasts. The centre offers short-term courses ranging from a few days to a few weeks, catering to riders of all skill levels. The courses focus on improving riding skills, horse management, and stable management.

3. The Embassy International Riding School, Bangalore

Located on the outskirts of Bangalore, the Embassy International Riding School is one of India's finest equestrian facilities. The school offers short-term courses for beginners and advanced riders, covering a wide range of disciplines such as dressage, show jumping, and cross-country riding. The courses are conducted by experienced instructors and are suitable for riders of all ages.

4. The Manali Equestrian Club, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the picturesque hills of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, the Manali Equestrian Club offers short-term horse riding courses amidst stunning natural scenery. The club provides basic riding lessons as well as guided trail rides through the beautiful countryside.

5. The Madras Riding School, Chennai

The Madras Riding School is located on the outskirts of Chennai and offers short-term courses for beginners and experienced riders. The school has well-trained horses and experienced instructors who provide personalized attention to each student. The courses cover basic riding techniques, horse care, and stable management.

These short-term horse-riding courses in India offer a perfect blend of adventure and learning, making them ideal for anyone looking to experience the thrill of horse riding, just like Bhumi Pednekar.

