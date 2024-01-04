Katrina Kaif's Fashionably Chic Holiday In Rajasthan Included A Checkered Dress And Vicky Kaushal

Katrina's Fashionable Holiday To Rajasthan Includes A Checkered Dress

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a much-loved power couple in Bollywood who often share key moments in their lives while dressed in what we call, "authentically chic" outfits. Their latest post shares on Instagram were no different. They were on a year-end dreamy vacation to Rajasthan, and we absolutely loved their effortless style. Katrina shared a series of gorgeous images from their holiday. The actress wore a full-sleeved checkered dress in shades of deep red, blue, and white as she clicked her image at golden hour. Vicky wore a full-sleeved deep green pullover and a white t-shirt beneath. Katrina captioned the post, "Teen khoobsurat din... pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya... now it's time for #MerryChristmas !!!

Katrina Kaif's travel closet is the perfect blend of chic and casual. On her Rajasthan trip, the actress sported a casual look in a floral mini-dress. The full-sleeved white outfit featured large flowers in shades of orange, green, and yellow. It also featured button-down details at the front. The diva tied her tresses in a messy bun and had a radiant glow with no makeup. Vicky Kaushal wore a black full-sleeved pullover with a baseball cap and looked refreshed.

Katrina Kaif's casual outfits have earned a soft corner in our hearts. She looked gorgeous as she showcased a casually chic look in an off-shoulder mini-dress. The beauty's strapless outfit featured delicate floral prints in white on the base of ice blue. Katrina's open tresses, minimal makeup, and radiant glow matched the elegant vibe of her ensemble.

Katrina Kaif's travel fashion is as elegant and poised as her other looks.

