Janhvi Kapoor's "On Set Glow" Is The Epitome Of Sun Kissed <i>Desi</i> Radiance

Janhvi Kapoor makes sure to never skip a beat when it comes to aceing her beauty game. The Devara: Part 1 actress made heads turn as dropped a photo dump of her perfect desi-coded makeup looks from her ongoing ReMann shoot on the sets of Coke Studio Bharat. The 27-year-old star won hearts and double taps on the social media platform with her ethnic chic beauty game.

Also Read: Like Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Also Painters

Janhvi Kapoor looked sun kissed and desi glamour coded in her "on set glow" moments. She had a girl-next-door ethnic makeup moment with her dewy skin, arched brows, a wash of bronzer on the eyelids, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a kohl-lined waterline, a bronzed forehead, jawline and cheekbones, a touch of sun kissed peach blush on the apples of her cheeks, lifted rose-petal hued lips and a sparkling green bindi to complete the desi-themed look.

Her layered tresses were styled into salon-style voluminous windswept waves that were allowed to naturally fall on her shoulders that complemented her beauty game to the hilt.

Janhvi Kapoor's desi-core "on set glow" scored high on the beauty radar.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor "Felt Like Eating Some Cassata" But Wore An Ombre Saree In Matching Colours Instead