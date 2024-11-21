Janhvi Kapoor's "On Set Glow" Is The Epitome Of Sun Kissed <i>Desi</i> Radiance

Janhvi Kapoor makes sure to never skip a beat when it comes to aceing her beauty game. The Devara: Part 1 actress made heads turn as dropped a photo dump of her perfect desi-coded makeup looks from her ongoing ReMann shoot on the sets of Coke Studio Bharat. The 27-year-old star won hearts and double taps on the social media platform with her ethnic chic beauty game.
Janhvi Kapoor looked sun kissed and desi glamour coded in her "on set glow" moments. She had a girl-next-door ethnic makeup moment with her dewy skin, arched brows, a wash of bronzer on the eyelids, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a kohl-lined waterline, a bronzed forehead, jawline and cheekbones, a touch of sun kissed peach blush on the apples of her cheeks, lifted rose-petal hued lips and a sparkling green bindi to complete the desi-themed look.
Her layered tresses were styled into salon-style voluminous windswept waves that were allowed to naturally fall on her shoulders that complemented her beauty game to the hilt.
Janhvi Kapoor's desi-core "on set glow" scored high on the beauty radar.
