Diwali 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's Torani <i>Saree</i> Added A Dual-Toned Magic To The Festival Of Lights

If Diwali is the festival to sparkle, Janhvi Kapoor made sure to be the brightest among all. This Diwali, Janhvi Kapoor made a statement in a dazzling saree ensemble that merged traditional elegance with a dash of creative flair. She sported a gorgeous, heavily embellished saree from Torani in blue and pink tones which played with tones and textures. Janhvi's saree was an eye-catching blend of blue and pink, with the blue saree draped over a pink underskirt. This clever styling trick lent the ensemble a fascinating purple undertone to give her festive style a unique spin yet retaining its timeless appeal. In keeping with the colour scheme, Janhvi opted for an embellished pink blouse to create a striking contrast against the saree's purple and blue tones. This thoughtful choice of a complementary shade maintained the visual harmony of her outfit while enhancing the saree's dual-toned magic. Janhvi accessorised her saree with diamond and gold kadas on her wrists and traditional drop earrings, adding a touch of traditional elegance to her modern look without overwhelming it.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor revealed her saree choice in the same Instagram post for the Lakshmi puja held earlier in the day. Her love for purple is evident, but this time she didn't experiment with her silhouette and instead chose a minimalistic traditional saree. A plain tissue saree with a thin border in a beautiful lilac hue was paired with an embellished lavender-coloured blouse. She styled it with drop earrings for an added glint and gajra on her half updo hairstyle for a traditional touch.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's sarees for Diwali have a festive touch beyond the traditional.

